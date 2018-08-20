Blue Sprig Pediatrics, Inc. And All-Star Alex Bregman Announce Partnership To Benefit Children With Autism

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Sprig Pediatrics, Inc. ("BlueSprig") and Houston All-Star 3rd baseman, Alex Bregman, have partnered to provide technology and services for children with autism.

BlueSprig has pledged to donate $500 to Bregman's charitable organization, AB for Autism, for each home run he hits during the 2018 regular season.

"We are excited to partner with Alex to bring much needed technology, support, and services to children on the spectrum," said Keith Jones, President and CEO of BlueSprig. "In the state of Texas alone, more than twenty thousand children with Autism do not receive therapeutic services because their parents cannot afford the necessary health insurance. Part of our commitment to community is to be loud advocates for all children with autism and we are proud to support Alex in his mission to raise awareness and provide technology and services for children with Autism everywhere."

BlueSprig's mission is to CHANGE THE WORLD FOR CHILDREN WITH AUTISM™ by; providing the very best Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services, investing in research to continuously improve those services and advocating for the resources and vital funding that children on the spectrum so greatly need.

Bregman, who has a godson diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), wants to help as many children with autism as he possibly can. "I couldn't be happier to partner with BlueSprig," said Bregman. "Their generosity and help have been second to none in their support of my foundation and helping me achieve my goals."

Together Alex Bregman and BlueSprig are striving to CHANGE THE WORLD FOR CHILDREN WITH AUTISM™.

About BlueSprig Pediatrics, Inc.



Headquartered in Houston, Texas, BlueSprig is a rapidly growing provider of high-quality ABA services to children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). BlueSprig is committed to providing compassionate, individualized, and evidence-based behavior analysis services. For additional information about BlueSprig or to receive updates, please visit www.bluesprigautism.com.

About AB for Autism



Founded by Alex Bregman, AB for Autism's mission is to provide support for children with autism and down syndrome by providing the latest in technology and educational resources.

