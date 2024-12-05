Blue Square X Expands Art Curation Services at Art Basel Miami

MIAMI, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Art Basel Miami, Blue Square X proudly announced an expansion of its art curation services to further elevate the Vision X LED series. Building on its success with collaborations featuring artists like ThankYouX, Nick Thomm, Brooke Einbender, JN Silva, and institutions such as Art Republic and BlackDove, the company continues to lead at the intersection of art and technology. Past installations include Leila Pinto at Pace Gallery, Jennifer Steinkamp at Lehmann Maupin Gallery, and Anthony Samaniego of Art Republic.

A Curated Collection for Vision X

Scheduled for release in Q1 2025, Blue Square X will launch exclusive contemporary art collections tailored specifically for Vision X LED displays. These collections will enable subscribers to turn their Vision X displays into immersive, gallery-quality art experiences, redefining how contemporary and digital masterpieces are enjoyed.

Art Beyond Boundaries

This expanded service transforms how audiences interact with art by seamlessly introducing renowned works from established and emerging artists into retail spaces, public venues, and private homes. By merging advanced technology with curated collections, Vision X offers an unmatched platform for showcasing art in visually stunning and immersive ways.

Pioneering the Fusion of Art and Technology

This expansion underscores Blue Square X's dedication to exploring new frontiers at the intersection of creativity and technology. By combining advanced display technology with thoughtfully curated art collections, the company is redefining how audiences access and experience art, creating deeply engaging, transformative encounters.

"Our goal at Blue Square X has always been to push boundaries and explore new ways to connect people with art through technology," said Yitzy Shapiro, COO of Blue Square X. "With this new curation service, we're not just providing a product; we're creating a platform that transforms spaces and inspires deeper connections to art. We're excited to offer this next step in immersive, experiential storytelling."

Experiential Marketing

Through its curated art services, Blue Square X empowers clients to craft immersive, emotionally resonant experiences that foster brand loyalty and drive engagement. This experiential approach positions Vision X displays as invaluable tools for businesses aiming to captivate audiences through compelling storytelling.

Redefining the Art and Technology Landscape

Blue Square X redefines the intersection of art and technology through its curated art offerings, transforming audience experiences with cutting-edge display solutions. This initiative reinforces the company's role as a trailblazer, combining innovative storytelling and immersive visuals to deliver unforgettable, industry-leading experiences.

For more information about Blue Square X's Vision X LED series and Art Curation Services, visit Bluesqx.com or contact [email protected]

Media Contact:

Shari Sentlowitz

Blue Square X

201-951-2734

[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Square X