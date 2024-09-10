Blue Square X Unveils First Experience Center and Showroom

An immersive hub for innovation and cutting-edge digital experiences

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Square X, a leader in crafting immersive and experiential technology solutions, proudly announces the grand opening of its first-ever Experience Center and Showroom on September 18, 2024. This state-of-the-art facility is designed to offer a hands-on look at the future of digital signage and immersive experiences, providing visitors with a firsthand view of Blue Square X's cutting-edge innovations.

The Experience Center and Showroom will serve as a hub for clients, partners, and industry professionals to explore the latest advancements in experiential technology. Visitors can engage with fully integrated digital displays, interactive installations, and immersive environments that merge technology, content, and architecture into unforgettable experiences.

"With the opening of our first Experience Center, we're unlocking a new chapter where technology and creativity blend seamlessly to create next-level digital engagement," said Yitzy Shapiro, founder of Blue Square X. "This space reflects our ongoing commitment to pushing boundaries in immersive experiences, and we look forward to sharing it with our clients and partners."

This is just the beginning—Blue Square X plans to roll out additional Experience Centers in key markets, furthering its mission to revolutionize digital experiences across industries worldwide.

Led by Director of Innovation Chanan Averbuch, the team at Blue Square X has carefully curated the Experience Center to demonstrate how advanced technology can transform customer engagement and brand experiences. From real estate to entertainment venues, the showroom showcases how experiential solutions can redefine entire industries.

"At Blue Square X, we're not just showcasing technology—we're transforming how people interact with digital spaces. The Experience Center allows us to demonstrate the full potential of immersive technology, and I'm excited to see how it will inspire clients to reimagine their own customer and employee experiences," said Chanan Averbuch, Director of Innovation at Blue Square X.

To celebrate the grand opening, Blue Square X will host a special event on September 18, 2024, from 4 PM to 7 PM. Attendees will enjoy live demonstrations, an exclusive keynote by Charles Afton of Acoustic Architects, showroom tours, and the opportunity to experience Blue Square X's innovative solutions firsthand. The first 100 registrants will receive a VIP swag bag. Register here to secure your spot.

For more information about Blue Square X, please visit www.bluesqx.com

About Blue Square X

Blue Square X is a digital experience innovation company that transforms imagination into reality by fusing powerful storytelling, art, cutting-edge technology, and architecture. With operations in New York and Miami, they specialize in crafting captivating and immersive visual experiences across a wide range of industries. Blue Square X's focus on cutting-edge technology and innovation drives business growth and enhances customer experiences.

Media Contact:

Shari Sentlowitz

Blue Square X

201-951-2734

marketing@bluesqx.com

www.bluesqx.com

SOURCE Blue Square X