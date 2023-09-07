Blue Star Families and Spiritune Awarded Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant

Partners in veteran mental health continue their commitment to supporting this community through unique and impactful initiatives

WASHINGTON, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Star Families and Spiritune, two organizations dedicated to the well-being of military populations, are proud to announce their collaboration as recipients of the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant. This grant marks a significant milestone in their joint mission to address mental health, provide resources, and support and reduce suicide rates among military populations through the innovative use of Spiritune's music-based mental health application.

The Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant, named in honor of a valiant soldier who battled mental health issues and died by suicide at age 25, is committed to providing essential resources to tackle the alarming rates of suicide within military communities. On average, 17 veterans die by suicide per day - roughly 1.5 times higher than the general population. In recognition of their joint work serving and supporting military members and families, Blue Star Families and Spiritune have been selected to pioneer a program that harnesses the healing power of music to support veterans and their caregivers.

Blue Star Families, a renowned nonprofit organization, has long championed the well-being of military families. Their partnership with Spiritune underscores their commitment to finding innovative solutions to address mental health challenges faced by veterans and their caregivers. Spiritune's unique application, tailored to provide emotional balance and alleviate stress through music, forms one of the cornerstones of this partnership's efforts.

"We are honored to collaborate with Spiritune as recipients of the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant," said Vicky Perkins, Senior Director of Impact Programs. "Through this partnership, we have created a program that empowers veteran and service member supporters with knowledge, resources and tools to support our veterans and service members who have sacrificed so much for our nation."

Spiritune's music-based mental health application has garnered acclaim for its efficacy in promoting emotional well-being. Since the launch of their partnership, program participants have reported remarkable success stories. One veteran caregiver shared, "The Spiritune app has become a crucial support tool from morning to night. Music is soothing to my soul, and Spiritune helps me get pumped up at the beginning of my day, keeps me productive during the day and helps calm my mind and body making it easier for me to fall asleep at night. It's one of the few apps I use throughout the day and night."

A veteran who benefited from the program expressed, "The Spiritune app provided a unique and accessible way for me to manage my anxiety. The playlists are curated so thoughtfully that they address different moods and situations making it easy to fit into my daily life."

The initial statistics from the program have demonstrated its effectiveness in impacting mental health positively. An impressive 88% of participants report that Spiritune is helping them reach their desired emotional state.

Blue Star Families and Spiritune are committed to expanding the program's reach, ensuring more veterans and caregivers can access this invaluable mental health resource. Their collaboration stands as a testament to the potential of innovative partnerships in addressing pressing mental health issues within the military community.

About Blue Star Families:
Blue Star Families is the nation's largest community-based organization supporting military-connected families. Its research-driven approach builds strong communities through innovative solutions. For more information, click here.

About Spiritune:
Spiritune is a leading developer of music-based mental health applications. Their app is designed to reduce stress, anxiety, and depression while promoting emotional balance and overall well-being.

About the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant:
The Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant is a tribute to Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox and supports initiatives aimed at reducing suicide rates within military populations.

SOURCE Blue Star Families

