Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. announces Annual Membership Drive in conjunction with Call to Convention

OCALA, Fla., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Star Mothers of America President Anne Parker announces that in accordance with Article VII, Section 2 of the Bylaws of Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc., the Organization will hold an Annual Convention for the purposes of electing new officers, acting on proposals, resolutions, and motions, to conduct business as may be brought before the body and plan the coming year.

Blue Star Mothers of America are mothers, stepmothers, grandmothers, foster mothers and female legal guardians who have children serving in the military, guard or reserves, or children who are veterans. These mothers support each other and their children while promoting patriotism. Currently, there are over 6,000 members from over 200 Chapters throughout the Nation. During 2018, Chapters sent out over 45,000 care packages along with nearly 125,000 letters to Military personnel. Additionally, members participated in parades, homecomings, gave over 600 military related speeches, and attended over 1000 Veteran's events.

Convention committeewoman, Karla Keller, commented, "We expect over 200 Military mothers from across the United States to come together for this convention."

The 77th Annual National Convention will take place on July 30th – August 3rd, 2019 at the Crowne Plaza Aire Hotel in Bloomington, MN. Along with conducting business, the delegates will participate in leadership activities, have educational speakers and share Chapter activities. Many convention goers will come in early or stay on longer to enjoy the sites of Minneapolis/St Paul, MN.

Diana Rettig, member of Blue Star Mothers of SE Wisconsin stated, "It's exciting to meet Military mothers across the county to share ideas and support each other. With our convention hosted in the Midwest this year we will be able to showcase all that we have to offer." Sabina Fetter, from Blue Star Mothers of Santa Clarita, California added. "We welcome mothers to see that we are more than a national organization, we are a family."

Blue Star Mothers of America was founded in 1942 in Flint, Michigan. Membership is open to all mothers of a service member that is either currently serving or has been discharged from the armed forces of the United States. The organization provides support for active duty service personnel, promotes patriotism, assists Veterans organizations, and is available to assist in homeland volunteer efforts to help our country remain strong.

For further information, contact Pam Travis at president.wi3@bluestarmothers.us.

