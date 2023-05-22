Blue Star on track for first helium production and sales from Voyager in Q4 CY2023

News provided by

Blue Star Helium Limited

22 May, 2023, 01:17 ET

PERTH, Australia, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX:BNL, OTCQB:BSNLF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") provides an update on progress at its maiden Voyager helium development in Las Animas County, Colorado.

Highlights:

  • Three well drilling program at high-grade Voyager development set to commence in August.
  • Program includes two approved helium development wells (BBB 33#1 and 34#1), plus an exploratory well on the southern side of the interpreted crest designed to test the area of the new submitted OGDP application.
  • New OGDP application for a further four development wells at Voyager submitted to COGCC. 
  • The total six development well locations deliver a robust inventory from which the initial 2-4 production wells will be selected to deliver targeted nameplate helium output at Voyager.
  • Agreements with mid-stream counterparty for leased helium facility at Voyager in agreed form and, subject to final approval by mid-stream company, expected to be executed shortly.
  • Mid-stream counterparty confirmed Q4 delivery with Blue Star on track for first helium production and sales from Voyager during Q4 CY2023.

Initial development well drilling program

Blue Star has selected a drilling contractor to commence the development well drilling program for its maiden helium project at the high-grade Voyager discovery (BBB#1 8.8% helium; see BNL ASX release dated 17 November 2021).

Drilling is scheduled to commence during August and is planned to initially encompass three wells. These three wells are planned to be the approved BBB 33#1 and 34#1 helium development wells, as well as an exploratory well on the southern side of the interpreted crest designed to test the area of the new OGDP application. Drilling of the wells is set to include flow and pressure testing in preparation for Voyager production activities (while noting that the exploratory well will not be capable of being a producer).

Four additional well applications submitted

The Company recently submitted its next Oil and Gas Development Plan (OGDP) for the development of the Voyager prospect to the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC). This second OGDP comprises four additional helium development well drilling locations.  

The draft OGDP was amended down from the original five planned wells because of a delay in counterparty return of a negotiated signed mineral lease. This location will be the subject of a future OGDP submission as part of the Phase 2 development drilling. A pre-submission review of this new OGDP has been completed with the COGCC. No issues were identified in this preliminary review.

The COGCC also recently advised operators that it is implementing a revised permitting process which is designed to shorten the time between application submission and approval hearing to 4.5 months or less.

These four new development well locations, together with BBB 33#1 and 34#1, are expected to deliver a robust inventory of permitted wells from which to select the initial 2-4 production wells to deliver targeted nameplate helium output at Voyager.

Helium processing facility commercial discussions

Blue Star's discussions with a mid-stream company for the supply and operation of a helium processing facility at Voyager (see BNL ASX release dated 11 April 2023) are nearing completion and the contract documentation is now in agreed form. The mid-stream company has advised that its technical due diligence is substantially complete and, subject to final sign off, it expects to execute the documentation shortly.

The mid-stream company has also confirmed Q4 delivery, installation and commissioning of the facility. Accordingly, Blue Star remains on track for first helium production and sales from Voyager during Q4 CY2023.

Read the full release at: https://www.bluestarhelium.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/61150980.pdf

SOURCE Blue Star Helium Limited

Also from this source

Initial plan of development completed for Blue Star's world-class Las Animas helium project

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.