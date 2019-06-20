Blue Star Software Announces 5-Day Training Course for Ghidra, Open Source Reverse Engineering Tool

TYSONS, Va., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Star Software, providers of software engineering services to the United States Intelligence Community, announced a new five-day training course called Ghidra Boot Camp, designed to prepare software engineers, reverse engineers, malware analysts, computer scientists and mathematicians to leverage this new cybersecurity tool.

Ghidra is a software reverse engineering (SRE) framework originally developed by the National Security Agency's Research Directorate that helps analyze malicious code and malware, providing cybersecurity professionals a way to understand potential vulnerabilities in their networks and systems. NSA released the source code to open source in April 2019.

"Ghidra's powerful scripting capabilities can save hours of valuable reverse engineering time, resulting in faster reporting on critical binaries," said Austin Norby, Director of Cyber Initiatives at Blue Star Software, who will be leading the training. "Cyber engineers who learn how to use Ghidra will be able to analyze complex binaries, solve problems more quickly, and be more effective in their duties. Being able to use this newly available tool will provide a significant advantage in their career."

The five-day course starts with the basics of analyzing Windows and Linux binaries so students become familiar with the Ghidra environment, understand what they are doing, and why they are doing it. They also learn curated tips and tricks gathered from Blue Star Software experts.

The majority of the course focuses on diving into many different binaries to expose as many features of Ghidra as possible, including Windows PE files, Linux ELF binaries, Android APKs, and more. Considerable time is spent on scripting, one of Ghidra's most powerful features.

Upon competition of the course, students will have acquired:

Advanced understanding of NSA's open-source reverse engineering tool, Ghidra,

Ability to quickly assess, understand, and dissect many different binaries using Ghidra,

Ability to script common or tedious actions within the Ghidra environment while analyzing a binary,

Useful reverse engineering tips and tricks,

Hands-on experience analyzing custom-built binaries uniquely seen in this class.

The course will be held July 22-26, 2019 at Focal Point Academy, 6716 Alexander Bell Dr. #100, Columbia, MD. Tuition is $5,000. The five-day training program is also available for on-site training and can be customized to the needs of the organization. More information is available at https://www.blue-star-software.com/ghidraBootCamp.html.

About Blue Star Software

Blue Star Software develops cutting edge projects for the United States Intelligence Community. Blue Star builds projects in a wide variety of areas, but especially in the areas of cybersecurity and big data systems. Blue Star Software, which is headquartered in Tysons, VA, maintains a website at blue-star-software.com .

