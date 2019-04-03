Blue Star Software Promotes Kenneth Truex to Director of Commercial Business Development

FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Star Software, providers of software engineering services to the United States Intelligence Community, announced that Kenneth Truex has been promoted to Director of Commercial Business Development. Truex previously held the role of computer scientist. Prior to joining Blue Star, he was a Red Team Operator and Field Operations Officer at the U.S. Department of Defense. He also held the role of Threat Intelligence Analyst and Technical Subject Matter Expert at the Executive Office of the President at the White House.

Truex will be responsible for building the company's commercial cybersecurity consulting division, Blue Star Cyber. Blue Star Cyber leverages the talents of the company's security experts, most of whom earned their expertise hands-on at the Department of Defense. They are highly credentialed by the information security industry's most trusted sources, including (ISC)², the International Council of Electronic Commerce Consultants (EC-Council), Offensive Security, and the SANS Institute. Many have advanced degrees in computer science.

"Unlike many companies that offer 'pen' testing, Blue Star does not simply run a report. We deliver actionable information," said Truex. "We analyze the data, strip out false positives, and prioritize the recommended actions based on severity of the issue, cost, and complexity to fix. The result is a report that is much more useful and makes it easier to determine true crises and allocate the budget. I am very excited to be at the helm of our commercial group and looking forward to building out this division of the company."

"Ken has a vast knowledge of the subject matter, from pen testing to red teaming and vulnerability assessments," stated Dan Sherwell, president of Blue Star. "We are delighted to take advantage of his cyber expertise and have him in a role where he can use his leadership skills to make the commercial division successful."

About Blue Star Software

Blue Star Software develops cutting edge projects for the United States Intelligence Community. Blue Star builds projects in a wide variety of areas, but especially in the areas of cybersecurity and big data systems. Blue Star Software, which is headquartered in Falls Church, VA, maintains a website at blue-star-software.com .

