Blue Star Sports Rebrands To Stack Sports, Announces Multi-Year Strategic Alliance With Mastercard

The Company also announced a multi-year strategic alliance with Mastercard to offer Masterpass as a payment option globally across its registration platforms. The multi-year agreement also includes a series of cross-promotional marketing activities and strategic projects to increase youth sports participation and develop a dynamic ecommerce ecosystem through innovative payment solutions, card products and financial education resources.

The new name, Stack Sports, provides the opportunity to leverage the Company's heritage, and the vision of its Chairman and Founder Robert Wechsler, with a brand that symbolizes the full breadth of products and services offered by the Company. The new brand also provides the opportunity to deliver new, more powerful branded consumer applications and platforms. The new logo and corresponding visual identity are now live at the Company's corporate website (www.stacksports.com).

The name Stack Sports was inspired by one of the Company's 2017 acquisitions—a company that was born out of an altruistic idea that every athlete should have the opportunity to participate in sport, reach their full potential and leverage their experiences in sport to become better people. This origin story and the brand's authentic mission will ignite the Company's growth strategy, further accelerating the development of its fully-integrated sports technology platform. Stack Sports offers the most robust portfolio of products empowering nearly 50 million athletes, coaches, parents and league administrators to achieve their goals annually.

"Our new name represents a major milestone in our evolution, unlocking tremendous upside and empowering us all to deliver on our mission of increasing participation and transforming the sports experience. The name has strong relevance in our industry and is the embodiment of the core essence of our business—the convergence of people, products, companies, sports and technology," Stack Sports CEO Alex Alt said. "Our time as Blue Star is a treasured part of our history which has enabled this next phase of growth and investment. By combining registration with software, payments, video, recruiting, travel and more, we are providing the ultimate technology 'stack' that has now come together to transform the youth sports industry."

There has been an unprecedented increase in annual sports-related spending for families, estimated at more than $25 billion. Stack Sports is investing in technology products and developing partnerships to help athletes and families navigate the increasingly competitive landscape and associated spending that comes with growing youth sports participation.

"At Mastercard, we are focused on building long-term, strategic partnerships that allow us to create market opportunities that can leverage our best-in-class payment network and technologies," said Sherri Haymond, EVP, Digital Partnerships at Mastercard. "With its ability to reach a passionate consumer base at scale, Stack Sports is an ideal collaborator as we look to provide our technology, products and platforms in new and differentiated ways."

"Our partnership with Mastercard exemplifies our ideal strategic alignment, as Mastercard is working hand in hand with our team to develop new, innovative solutions for our global sports ecosystem. Never before has there been a platform in our market with global scale like Stack Sports. It is a tremendous endorsement to have a global leader such as Mastercard recognize our position and join us on our journey of transforming youth sports and empowering families to participate," added Alt.

About Stack Sports

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is the global leader in sports technology providing an integrated technology platform for national governing bodies, youth sports leagues, clubs and associations, parents, coaches and athletes. Stack Sports is headquartered in Plano, Texas and backed by Genstar Capital, the NFL's 32 Equity, Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, Providence Equity and other leading sports and technology investors. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit http://www.stacksports.com.

