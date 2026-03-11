Blue Stone Supply LLC Releases "The Use of Geosynthetics for Pavement Reinforcement and Base Course Stabilization"

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Stone Supply LLC has announced the release of its latest resource, "The Use of Geosynthetics for Pavement Reinforcement and Base Course Stabilization." This guide examines the use of geosynthetics for pavement reinforcement and base course stabilization by looking at why pavement fails, how geosynthetics distribute loads, economic benefits, installation best practices, and the future of geosynthetics.

The two most common types of geosynthetics used for pavement reinforcement are geogrids and geotextiles. Geogrids are polymer structures made of connected tensile elements with holes to interlock with the surrounding aggregate. Geotextiles are permeable fabrics that are placed between soft subgrades and aggregate bases to prevent them from mixing. In pavement, the geosynthetic layer carries the tensile stresses that the soil and rock are naturally weak at handling, and redistributing the stress puts less vertical pressure on the underlying subgrade.

Using geosynthetic products offers numerous financial advantages, including reduced aggregate, lower excavation costs, extended maintenance cycles, and a lower carbon footprint. With water being a major component of pavement problems, geosynthetics serve by providing separation and lateral drainage. "Rather than relying solely on the thickness of the aggregate to support a load, geosynthetic-reinforced roads utilize mechanical and hydraulic properties to manage stress," according to Blue Stone Supply LLC.

