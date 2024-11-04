BLUE SUEDE HOSPITALITY GROUP NAMES SHADE GROUP AS AGENCY OF RECORD

Blue Suede Hospitality Group has selected Shade Group for creative communications services including public relations, marketing, brand activations, and strategic partnerships.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Suede Hospitality Group (BSHG), a forward-thinking company reshaping the hospitality industry by integrating cutting-edge technology and creating an at-home ambiance in each of its spaces, has appointed Shade Group PR as its agency of record.

Aloha Fridays, located at 944 Collins Avenue Miami Beach, coming soon.

Shade Group will lead all communication efforts for Blue Suede Hospitality Group, promoting its unique portfolio of boutique properties and enhancing the guest experience through innovative and personalized offerings. The agency's strategy will focus on elevating awareness of BSHG's upcoming hotel openings and driving attention to key partnerships with renowned food and beverage (F&B) brands.

"Our vision for the future of hospitality centers on blending comfort, convenience, and cutting-edge technology to craft exceptional guest experiences. We're excited to start our partnership with the Shade Group team, and are confident their efforts will help drive momentum for our upcoming hotel openings and culinary partnerships across the Blue Suede portfolio," said Kenny Lipschutz, Founder and CEO of Blue Suede Hospitality Group.

Blue Suede Hospitality Group is rapidly gaining recognition for its fresh approach to boutique accommodations. As BSHG continues to expand its footprint, Shade Group will play an essential role in delivering consistent, high-impact communications that resonate with both travelers and industry leaders. BSHG currently has three Miami Beach openings slated for the remainder of 2024 including Beach Plaza, Aloha Fridays, and The Daydrift.

"As Blue Suede Hospitality Group continues to transform the boutique hotel landscape, we are excited to amplify their vision through innovative and tailored communication strategies. At Shade Group, we understand the importance of blending storytelling with impact, and we look forward to showcasing the unique experiences BSHG offers to travelers and partners alike," said Haley Edelson Cohen, Founder and CEO of Shade Group.

This announcement comes as Shade Group continues its track record of representing leading hospitality and lifestyle brands, executing innovative campaigns that deliver results.

ABOUT SHADE GROUP

A people-first creative communications agency, aimed at consistently generating awareness, creating an impact, and building credibility for clients across a wide range of industries. Shade Group draws from the team's extensive experience to maximize the impact of media relations and marketing efforts, develop innovative and creative campaigns, and give your business its well-deserved time in the sun. Shade Group employs a collaborative, hands-on approach aimed at meeting and exceeding client goals.

ABOUT BLUE SUEDE HOSPITALITY GROUP (BSHG)

Blue Suede Hospitality Group (BSHG) is a next-generation hospitality company dedicated to modernizing the boutique hotel experience. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, BSHG delivers exceptional properties in prime, walkable downtown locations. The company's flexible layouts, dynamic pricing, and tech-driven solutions appeal to a wide range of guests while maintaining an industry-leading cost profile. With approximately $200 million in assets under management, BSHG is positioned for significant future growth. The company currently operates or has developments underway in several key cities, including: Ann Arbor, MI, Cincinnati, OH, Charlottesville, VA, Hamptons, NY, Memphis, TN, and Miami, FL. BSHG continues to build a robust pipeline of future projects as it expands its presence in the boutique hospitality market.

