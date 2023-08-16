Blue Team Alpha and Node International Join Forces to Bolster Cybersecurity and Insurance Landscape

News provided by

Blue Team Alpha

16 Aug, 2023, 08:33 ET

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Team Alpha, a comprehensive cybersecurity force, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Node International, a distinguished digital risk insurance company. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in fortifying cyber defenses and insurance coverage in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

Renowned for its expertise in advisory, offensive, technical and incident response cybersecurity services, Blue Team Alpha is uniting with Node International to create a powerhouse partnership. The objective is to provide clients with an integrated shield against cyberthreats, seamlessly merging cutting-edge cybersecurity with robust insurance solutions.

The partnership capitalizes on Blue Team Alpha's unparalleled experience and proficiency in cybersecurity to complement Node International's holistic insurance approach. This dynamic combination equips clients with an unparalleled, multidimensional defense strategy.

"By partnering with Node International, we're not only enhancing our capabilities but also reshaping the cybersecurity and insurance landscape," said Shawn Whiteside, President of Blue Team Alpha. "Together, we are empowered to redefine excellence in both cybersecurity protection and insurance coverage."

Node International's distinctive ability to identify comprehensive prevention and detection strategies, coupled with Blue Team Alpha's cybersecurity prowess, ensures a unique and robust offering. From incident management to proactive defense strategies, the joint effort aims to create an integrated solution that addresses the multifaceted challenges of the digital age.

The partnership between Blue Team Alpha and Node International represents a strategic move to provide clients with an all-encompassing approach to cybersecurity and insurance. This collaboration underscores both entities' commitment to safeguarding businesses and individuals in today's interconnected world.

About Blue Team Alpha:
Blue Team Alpha is a veteran-owned, comprehensive cybersecurity force on a mission to defend America in cyberspace. It offers offensive, advisory, technical and incident response services fortified by unparalleled experience in incident response and management. Boasting decades of experience handling breach investigations across all 16 critical infrastructure sectors, Blue Team Alpha comprises the cybersecurity industry's highest-caliber talent. Over 65% of the firm's experts hail from esteemed roles in the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security and other government entities, where they honed their skills under the world's finest cyber command.

For more information, visit www.blueteamalpha.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Facebook.

About Node International:
Node International is a digital risk insurance company with a unique ability to identify holistic approaches to prevention, detection and insurance solutions. With a commitment to providing comprehensive coverage, Node International redefines cybersecurity insurance in the modern digital era. For more information, visit www.nodeinternational.com.

Media Contact:
Andrea Olson
[email protected]
612-552-7117

SOURCE Blue Team Alpha

