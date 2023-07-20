SPARTANBURG, S.C., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exhilarating display of skill and compassion, the annual Ball4Good Celebrity Basketball Game delivered an unforgettable experience, captivating spectators with its electrifying double-overtime showdown. With the final score at an intense 93-90, the Blue Team emerged triumphant over their formidable rivals, the Red Team, in a contest that kept the crowd on the edge of their seats.

The Pregame show between the BRUH Mentor and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Upstate youth teams was filled with cheers, baskets, and promising talent.

Spartanburg City Councilwoman Erica Brown, a Ball4Good Veteran Player. Ms Brown has raised over $5,000 for Ball4Good. Photo Credit: SmithaLee Photography Blue Team Triumphs in Double Overtime at Ball4Good Celebrity Basketball Game, Honoring Six Organizations

However, the real champions of the afternoon were the local organizations supported by Ball4Good, as the charity generously awarded grants to aid various causes close to the community's hearts. The Project Hope Foundation received a grant for recreational equipment for autistic youth, while The Cleveland Opportunity Foundation was honored with funds to implement its Raising a Reader program. The Period Project received funds to make period packs for local students, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Upstate received a grant for Project SPARK - an academic and fitness initiative. BRUH Mentor was granted funds to empower its mentorship programs, and The BASIC Babies , received funding for a trip to the International African American Museum .

Ball4Good, a local nonprofit organization founded in 2017 by Duke University sophomore and Robertson Scholar Adom Appiah, is crafted around the mission of serving communities through sports.

Behind the scenes, the 2023 Ball4Good Celebrity Basketball Game was meticulously organized by a passionate youth grants committee, comprising exceptional high school students guided by insightful college student advisors. At the helm of the committee, 2022 Heisman High School Scholarship National Winner and Grants Chair Cam Srivastava showcased remarkable leadership alongside dedicated members André Nguyen, Anna Beeson, Dominique Quiñonez, Houston Johnson, Mya Ferguson, Noah Hazel, Karter Glymph, Ford Daniels, Trinity Metcalf, and Karl Osei Boateng. Former Grants Committee members turned Advisory Board Members - Karine Nguyen, Maxwell Booker, Charity Metcalf, and Founder Adom Appiah were instrumental in planning the event. Their unwavering dedication and vision played a pivotal role in the game's success.

Taking center stage was a talented array of celebrity players, including community leaders, academics, and athletes. Mayor Jerome Rice, a returning player known for his commitment to community progress, hustled up and down the court. Joining him were standout athletes like USC Upstate's Izzy Geraci, Clemson Running Back Domonique Thomas, and Lander University's Chandler Lindsey. The game also featured the participation of leaders, including Spartanburg's NAACP President Michael Brown, City Council Member Erica Brown, Converse's Provost Dr. Joe Wilferth, Wofford's Provost Dr. Tim Schmitz, and Spartanburg Day School Headmaster, Dave Skeen. The teams were coached by Converse University Athletic Director Jenn Bell and Gaffney Chief of Police Gerald Knight.

The annual Celebrity Basketball Game stands as a testament to the power of collective action and the remarkable transformations that can be achieved when communities unite for a common purpose. The event could not have been made possible without the generous support of several sponsors.

To learn more, visit www.ball4good.org

Media Contact:

Ball4Good Project

8647610952

[email protected]com

SOURCE Ball4Good