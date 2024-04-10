Blue Torch Capital Closes $2.3 Billion Credit Opportunities Fund

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Torch Capital ("Blue Torch"), a New York-based private credit investment firm, is pleased to announce the closing of Blue Torch Credit Opportunities Fund III and its affiliated entities (the "Fund") with total investor commitments of $2.3 billion, exceeding its $2.0 billion target1.

Consistent with prior vintages, Fund III will focus on providing bespoke credit solutions to middle market companies across a broad array of industries who require capital support for growth, acquisitions, operational challenges, and financial hurdles.

Blue Torch's focus as a solutions-oriented lender and the team's deep industry experience provide access to a host of proprietary lending opportunities. As of 12/31/23, the Blue Torch platform has deployed $8.2 billion across 127 portfolio companies since firm inception.

About Blue Torch Capital

Blue Torch was founded by Kevin Genda in 2017 to focus on U.S. middle market lending and complex situations requiring customized financing solutions. Blue Torch seeks to approach stakeholders and management teams as a solutions provider, with the goal of providing financial and operational flexibility to afford borrowers the opportunity to build long-term value.

For more information, please visit www.bluetorchcapital.com.

1 As of 1/31/24. The term "target" as used herein refers to the fundraising objective of a $2.0bn soft fundraising cap aggregated across all Fund III entities.

