Blue Vault Transforms Summit 2025 Planning with Advisor Task Force

ATLANTA, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Vault announced today the formation of an advisor task force to help shape the agenda for its 2025 Alts Summit and establish the deliverables wealth advisors are seeking when attending a conference. With alternative investments proving their value as an essential ingredient in clients' portfolios, now is the time to bolster educational content to fill the gaps in identifying how and why to adopt alts. The summit, scheduled for March 10-12, 2025, at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort, will focus on providing comprehensive alternative investments training and education for wealth advisors and broker dealers.

Comprised of industry-leading wealth advisors, the task force brings invaluable expertise to the planning process and will build the agenda around the needs of wealth advisors looking to transform their advisory practices by incorporating alternative investments. Their insight on how the advisor community thinks about alts, including some hesitations, will guide the summit planning process to ensure Blue Vault meets the evolving needs of the wealth management community.

"We are excited to launch this task force for Summit 2025. The prominent group we've assembled has already provided the leadership and energy we need to make this a first-class event," says Stacy Chitty, Managing Partner of Blue Vault. "Their expertise will propel the summit to the next level in 2025. Progress has already been made and we'll be announcing further developments in the coming days and weeks."

The 2025 Summit Advisor Task Force includes:

Larry Barocas, Senior Partner, Managing Director of Snowden Lane Partners

Erin Botsford, Founder of The Advisor Authority

Tom Coakley, Sponsorships at Blue Vault

Brian Evans, Founder, CPA, Madrona Financial Services

Blake Hammerton, Executive Director of The Advisor Authority

Keri Pugh, Founder and Financial Advisor at Fusion Financial Group

About Alts Summit

The Blue Vault Alts Summit is an annual conference that unites indispensable voices in the growing alternative investments industry, including investment managers, wealth advisors, broker dealers, and other industry thought-leaders. The upcoming summit is scheduled for March 10-12, 2025, at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort in Dallas, TX.

About Blue Vault

Founded in 2009, Blue Vault was built on the belief that transparency, education and access are the essential ingredients for wealth advisors to integrate alts into their advisory practices and utilize offerings best suited for their clients.

We are committed to providing access to valuable performance information that was once stored only deep inside financial statements and filings, and often difficult to obtain.

Through Blue Vault, wealth advisors gain access to in-depth performance-based research on nontraded REITs, nontraded BDCs, interval funds, tender offer funds, preferred shares and a growing number of private securities offerings by means of reports and a searchable alts offerings portal.

We're dedicated to providing news, insights and ongoing learning opportunities and training to help wealth advisors pursue a deeper level of understanding of alts, stay informed about the latest trends, and connect with other wealth advisors who already understand alternative investments, their strategies, structures, risks, and benefits. Learn more by visiting bluevaultpartners.com.

