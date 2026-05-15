Blue Water Acquisition Corp. IV Announces Mutual Termination of Proposed Business Combination with Maha Capital

NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Water Acquisition Corp. IV ("BWAC IV" or the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company focused on transformative opportunities in the artificial intelligence, energy, and next-generation infrastructure sectors, today announced the mutual termination of its previously announced, non-binding letter of intent in connection with a proposed business combination with Maha Capital.

The decision follows extensive evaluation of the evolving regulatory environment, transaction complexity, and timing considerations associated with completing the proposed transaction. Both parties agreed that, despite the strategic merits of the combination, unforeseen regulatory and timeline hurdles would make it difficult to complete the transaction within an appropriate timeframe.

Joseph Hernandez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BWAC IV, stated: "While we continue to believe in Maha's underlying assets and long-term potential, the current regulatory and timing environment created challenges that ultimately made it impractical to move forward at this time. We appreciate the professionalism and collaboration of the Maha team throughout this process." Mr. Hernandez continued: "BWAC IV remains highly active in evaluating a robust pipeline of opportunities across the artificial intelligence, energy, and broader technology sectors. We continue to believe there are significant opportunities emerging globally, and we are committed to identifying a transaction that delivers long-term value to our shareholders."

The Company emphasized that it continues to maintain strong relationships across multiple industries and is actively examining numerous strategic alternatives currently in front of it.

About Blue Water Acquisition Corp. IV

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. IV is a special purpose acquisition company formed to pursue a business combination with a high-growth company operating in sectors including artificial intelligence, energy, advanced technologies, and digital infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. BWAC IV undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Water Acquisition Corp. IV