Blue Water Acquisition Corp. IV, Sponsored by Serial Entrepreneur Joseph Hernandez, Files $125Million IPO Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Water Acquisition Corp. IV (the "Company"), a newly formed special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in connection with its proposed $125 million initial public offering.

The Company is sponsored by Joseph Hernandez. While Blue Water Acquisition Corp. IV may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business, industry, sector or geographical location, the Company intends to focus on high-potential companies in the biotechnology, healthcare and technology sectors.

BTIG, LLC is serving as the sole book-running manager of the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the proposed initial public offering of Blue Water Acquisition Corp. IV, including the terms thereof. There can be no assurance that the proposed offering will be completed as anticipated or at all, and there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein, including risks relating to unanticipated developments that prevent, delay or negatively impact the proposed offering and other risks and uncertainties disclosed by Blue Water Acquisition Corp. IV from time to time in its filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this announcement reflect management's expectations as of the date of this announcement. Blue Water Acquisition Corp. IV expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Steph Mercier

[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Water Acquisition Corp. IV