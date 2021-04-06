Blue Water Development Acquires Delaware Beaches Jellystone Park™ Family Camp-Resort

Located minutes from Lewes and Rehoboth Beach, Del., Delaware Beaches Jellystone Park™ joins Blue Water's portfolio of twelve East Coast RV resorts and is its seventh on the Delmarva peninsula. Since purchasing the campground in November 2020, Blue Water has been hard at work on a multi-million-dollar program of infrastructure enhancements and new family-focused amenities, including the splash pad and water slides, upgraded WiFi, revamped playground, expanded campstore, new campfire features, renovated arcade with new games, and golf cart rentals.

Jellystone's brand is a perfect addition to our portfolio; we're excited to help families create lifelong memories.

"Jellystone is a family-friendly brand that, just like Blue Water, focuses on delivering the best experience possible to each and every guest, each and every time," said Blue Water CEO Todd Burbage. "Jellystone's brand and this campground are a perfect addition to our Blue Water family, and we're excited to build on the decade-long legacy of the park's previous owners. We look forward to elevating the park with new amenities, more fun activities, and a unique service culture that will help guests make priceless memories that last a lifetime."

Delaware Beaches Jellystone Park features more than 265 sites, including full hook-up RV sites, vacation rental cabins, and primitive tent sites, as well as seasonal and extended stay opportunities.

From Easter through Halloween and everything in between, campers will enjoy an entire season's worth of themed events, including Hometown Heroes, Sprinkle Mom With Love, Carnival Weekend, and Boo Boo's Spooktacular Weekend.

Campers and glampers alike will be treated to classic campground activities, including visits from Yogi Bear™, Boo Boo™, and Cindy Bear™, movie nights, hayrides, ice cream socials, basketball, volleyball, bonfires, dog run, and more amid a traditional, rustic backdrop.

For the adventurous seeking to explore the surrounding coastal communities, nearby excursions include the Rehoboth Boardwalk, Cape May Lewes Ferry, Cape Henlopen State Park, tax-free shopping at Tanger Outlet Center, Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge, vineyards, breweries, a robust local food scene and more. To further support the local community, the park will host local food trucks and vendors and provide a complimentary shuttle to accommodate guest outings to local shops and regional attractions.

"Campers who have enjoyed Jellystone in the past can expect an elevated experience," said Bryan Fykes, General Manager. "We've enhanced and accentuated all of the things that make Jellystone Delaware an exceptional family vacation destination. We're thrilled to have retained the majority of our staff so that guests will see familiar faces as well as some new rangers, too."

Delaware Beaches Jellystone Park is open April 1-October 31 and is located at 8295 Brick Granary Road, Lincoln, Del. For reservations, call 302-491-6614 or visit www.delawarejellystone.com. Learn more about the Blue Water portfolio of hotels, RV resorts, and attractions at https://bwdc.com/portfolio/.

About Blue Water Development

Founded by Jack and Todd Burbage in 2002, Blue Water specializes in developing and managing campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. Blue Water's integrated approach to marketing, revenue management, and operations has quickly established itself as a hospitality industry leader. With two dozen resort-area properties in East Coast states from Maine to Florida, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com.

