Blue Water Development Expands into Southeast, Adds RV Resorts in Louisiana and Tennessee to Portfolio

"These are exceptional properties, in fantastic locations, and we're excited to introduce Blue Water's signature hospitality to a region where guests expect the best," said Todd Burbage, Blue Water CEO. "Whether it's a short drive from New Orleans or to the magnificent Great Smoky Mountains National Park, these RV resorts offer an abundance of recreation and excursions both on- and off-site. These two campgrounds perfectly reflect our mission of offering a luxury camping experience against the backdrop of iconic tourism attractions."

Previously an RV-only resort, Reunion Lake plans to add 33 fully furnished one and two-bedroom deluxe vacation rental cottages that will increase its capacity to 241 total sites. The resort sets a new standard for camping with top-rated facilities and high-end amenities, including a lazy river, swim-up tiki bar, poolside cabanas, miniature golf, outdoor lakefront amphitheater, giant hot tub, sandy beach, and Wibit floating water park. Its unique location allows families to explore the surrounding areas of New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and everything in between.

"At Reunion Lake, we are passionate about providing the easiest, cleanest, and most fun camping trip our guests will ever take," said Joel Duncan, Reunion Lake General Manager. "Our friendly staff, world-class amenities, and convenient location offer an ideal balance of adult fun and family atmosphere, making our campground the perfect family vacation spot for any time of year."

Sun Outdoors Pigeon Forge offers equally impressive surroundings, accommodations, and amenities. The resort offers 308 RV sites and cabins with resort-style amenities such as an RV and bus wash, aerial adventure park, and multiple water attractions geared toward adventurers of all ages. The surrounding area offers a host of opportunities for families to choose their own adventure, from hiking in Great Smoky Mountains National Park to sightseeing at Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies and visiting Dollywood amusement park.

"Sun Outdoors Pigeon Forge's warm southern hospitality offers up a little bit of everything to make the ideal family getaway," said Amber Williams, Pigeon Forge General Manager. "More daring family members can get an adrenaline rush at our on-site aerial adventure park, while everyone can enjoy cooling off at our swimming pool complex featuring a splash pad and lazy river. Our resort provides something for everyone at every age, even four-legged family members!"

Both properties are open year-round and offer their own unique charm that will keep families coming back for future vacations. This latest expansion of its outdoor hospitality management portfolio follows the recent addition of Ocean City, Md.-area's Frontier Town and Fort Whaley; and Cape Charles, Va.'s Cherrystone Family Camping Resort.

Learn more and book reservations at https://www.reunionlakerv.com/reservations and https://www.campspot.com/book/sun-outdoors-pigeon-forge.

View Blue Water's diverse outdoor hospitality portfolio by visiting https://bwdc.com/portfolio/.

About Blue Water Development:

Founded by Jack and Todd Burbage in 2002, Blue Water specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. Blue Water's integrated approach to marketing, revenue management, and operations has quickly established itself as a hospitality industry leader. With two dozen resort-area properties in East Coast states from Maine to Florida, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com.

