Blue Water Spa Raleigh Offering Free Laser Hair Removal to Help Ukraine

RALEIGH, N.C., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Water Spa, voted Best Medical Spa in Raleigh, offering free laser hair removal treatments in exchange for $10 donations to UNICEF donations to provide aid to children in Ukraine by offering a free laser hair removal service for anyone who donates $10 or more. Please visit www.bluewaterspa.com/UkraineRelief to donate directly. Customers can bring a copy of their receipt to receive a free laser hair removal service to Blue Water Spa, with locations in Raleigh and Brier Creek.

Blue Water Spa Laser Hair Removal for All Skin Types

"Ten dollars is a small donation, but if everyone donated just $10, we could make a significant impact," says Kile Law, co-founder and Director of Corporate Philanthropy at Blue Water Spa.

Donate $10 to UNICEF and receive a Free Laser hair removal treatment from Blue Water Spa.

With this promotion, new or existing clients can receive a fourth area of laser hair removal at no charge (up to $125) or receive $50 off any laser service between now and April 30, 2022. Laser services include: laser hair removal, laser skin tightening, laser tattoo removal, laser vein removal, or laser skin rejuvenation for face or body.

Customers can participate by visiting one of the Blue Water Spa locations in Raleigh or Durham and presenting their donation receipt, or by purchasing a laser hair removal treatment .

Blue Water Spa has worked continuously over the years to support local philanthropic efforts together with their staff and clients. Past fundraising successes include building a nursery for homeless infants at the Raleigh Rescue Mission, building a library and learning center at The Boys and Girls Clubs of Wake County, and providing more than 300,000 lbs. of food to the Interfaith Food Shuttle of NC. Additionally, Blue Water Spa has planted more than 400,000 trees through a partnership with Trees for the Future.

"When we set a goal of building a library at The Boys and Girls Clubs, we raised $108,000 in just a few months with an average donation of over $30 per person. Blue Water Spa's history of offering medical spa services at a reduced price in exchange for a donation to a charity or non-profit has been successful due to the generosity of our loyal clients," shares Kile Law.

Blue Water Spa recently opened a new location in Durham. Kile and the leadership team of Blue Water Spa listened to their clients and elected to create a promotion that would be meaningful to both staff members and guests. Providing support to the people of Ukraine at this time is important to the Blue Water Spa team and their guests.

About Blue Water Spa:

Blue Water Spa is a Raleigh, NC Medical Spa owned and operated by board-certified surgeon, Michael Law MD, his wife, Kile Law is the co-founder and serves as Director of Corporate Philanthropy. Blue Water Spa has been voted Best Medical Spa in the Raleigh / Durham region by Midtown Magazine and WRAL. Blue Water Spa is one of the top Corporate Philanthropists in the Triangle, according to The Triangle Business Journal. Blue Water Spa Brier Creek is a 1% for the Planet partner. For more information visit www.bluewaterspa.com.

