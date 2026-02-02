Blue Water Venture Partners, LLC, Led by New York-Based Investor Joseph Hernandez, Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire Prestigious French Children's Brand JACADI Paris

NEW YORK and PARIS, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Water Venture Partners, LLC, led by New York–based investor Joseph Hernandez, today announced that it has entered into a Letter of Intent to acquire JACADI Paris, the iconic Paris-based children's fashion brand renowned for its heritage, craftsmanship, and timeless French elegance.

Founded in Paris, JACADI Paris is recognized globally as one of the most prestigious children's brands, with a legacy built on tradition, refinement, and exceptional quality. For generations, the brand has dressed children of royalty, heads of state, and families around the world who value classic French style and enduring craftsmanship.

Blue Water Venture Partners, LLC is committed to preserving the brand's French spirit, heritage, and identity. The firm intends to maintain JACADI Paris's operations and workforce in France, recognizing that the employees and artisans based there are central to what has made the brand exceptional for decades.

"JACADI Paris is a generational brand that represents the very highest standards of class, tradition, and craftsmanship," said Joseph Hernandez, Founder of Blue Water Venture Partners, LLC. "We are deeply honored by the opportunity for potential stewardship of this iconic French maison. Our intention is to protect its heritage, preserve its French roots, and support the talented teams in France who have made JACADI Paris what it is today. We look forward to finalizing the transaction in the coming weeks."

Cédric Dardenne, Chief Executive Officer of JACADI Paris, said: "We are very pleased by the potential of this transaction and the opportunities it may create for JACADI Paris's continued growth. We see strong potential for expansion in North America, while maintaining our deep commitment to our customers across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Demand for French-made children's apparel remains strong around the world, and we are proud of the trust families place in JACADI Paris. We would be excited to partner with Joseph Hernandez and Blue Water Venture Partners as we expand the brand and build on its global success with our teams and partners."

Entering into this Letter of Intent reflects Blue Water Venture Partners' strategy of investing in iconic, globally recognized brands with enduring cultural relevance and long-term growth potential.

The parties anticipate closing in the coming weeks.

About Blue Water Venture Partners, LLC

Blue Water Venture Partners, LLC is a global investment firm led by New York–based investor Joseph Hernandez, focused on acquiring and growing high-quality businesses across consumer brands, luxury, healthcare, and strategic industries, with a long-term, stewardship-oriented investment approach.

For further information on Blue Water Venture Partners, LLC, visit: https://www.bluewaterventurepartners.net/

About JACADI Paris

Founded in Paris, JACADI Paris is a world-renowned children's fashion house celebrated for its timeless designs, exceptional craftsmanship, and commitment to French elegance. JACADI Paris has 293 points of sale worldwide (stores and websites).

For further information on Jacadi, visit: https://www.jacadi.com/

