Blue Wave and Trump Rage Wake Insult Comic Author From His Slumber

EUGENE, Ore., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Twelve years ago he had his 15 minutes of fame, appearing on The Al Franken Show, Countdown with Keith Olbermann, The Stephanie Miller Show and more. Franken called his first book — the first of three — "hilariously snarky," and Olbermann told him to "keep up the good work."

Dear F*cking Lunatic: 101 Obscenely Rude Letters to Donald Trump is available now on Amazon Kindle, iBooks and BarnesandNoble.com.

But then life — and monthly bills — intervened. Author Tom Breuer (who was still years removed from transforming into Donald Trump bête noire and dedicated blogger Aldous J. Pennyfarthing) returned to a 40-hour workweek, and his dream of insulting blowhards for a living was put on hold.

Then came President Donald Trump. A trip home to the heartland (in newly minted Trump country) — combined with a memorable New York Times Trump interview — provided a wake-up call for Breuer. And that call said, "Torch this lunatic."

"After a trip to my childhood home in Wisconsin, during which I did my best to keep my contempt for our new president to myself, I returned to the Pacific Northwest and saw that Trump had given a really weird interview to The New York Times," said Breuer. "In it, he said that no visitor in the history of China had ever been treated better than he had. Trump says a lot of ridiculous things, but for some reason that one just set me off."

In about 30 minutes, Breuer tossed off a supremely vulgar blog post, convinced it would amount to nothing more than a little spilled bile. To his surprise, the post went viral, garnering nearly 90,000 Facebook shares. It was also tweeted out to millions, including by comedians Chelsea Handler and Judd Apatow.

Breuer figured he was onto something. So he decided to write a lot more letters under his pseudonym, retracing the president's churlish antics throughout his first year and a quarter in office.

"Much has been said about the coming blue wave, and we've seen hints of it during special elections across the country," said Breuer. "But the tide really started rising the day after the inauguration. For an introvert like me, putting pen to paper has been the most satisfying outlet. But as we've seen, even introverts are marching. My role in this revolution is minor, but all it takes is a lot of angry and involved regular people like me to turn a wave into a tsunami. We're seeing that everywhere."

Dear F*cking Lunatic is available for $2.99 through Amazon, iBooks and BarnesandNoble.com.

Aldous J. Pennyfarthing is the pen name of Tom Breuer, co-author of three political humor books published by Nation Books, including Sweet Jesus, I Hate Bill O'Reilly. He has appeared on Countdown with Keith Olbermann, The Al Franken Show, The Stephanie Miller Show and more.

For review copies, email Tom Breuer at 193977@email4pr.com.

Contact: Tom Breuer

Email: 193977@email4pr.com

Phone: 608-692-0176

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-wave-and-trump-rage-wake-insult-comic-author-from-his-slumber-300637020.html

SOURCE Tom Breuer