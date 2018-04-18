Blue Wolf Capital Names Jeremy Kogler Partner

Mr. Kogler joined Blue Wolf in 2010 and has been integral in developing Blue Wolf's healthcare investments. He serves on the board of directors of all of Blue Wolf's healthcare portfolio companies: ModernMD Urgent Care; Pharmaceutical Strategies Group; Great Lakes Caring Home Health and Hospice; and StateServ Holdings, a provider of benefit management services in durable medical equipment.

"Jeremy has proven to be a tremendous asset to our firm and Michael Ranson, Charlie Miller, and I are delighted to welcome him to his new role," said Managing Partner Adam Blumenthal. "In particular, his experience, deep knowledge, and extensive relationships in healthcare have allowed us to build a significant business investing in transformational opportunities in that sector. For example, the recently announced merger of Great Lakes Caring with Jordan Health Care, creating the largest privately held home care company in the U.S., could not have been accomplished without his leadership."

Mr. Blumenthal added, "Beginning as an intern at Blue Wolf in 2010, Jeremy has displayed an admirable work ethic, spirit of camaraderie, and commitment to Blue Wolf, making him a trusted and valued member of our firm. We look forward to his continued leadership over the coming years."

Prior to joining Blue Wolf, Mr. Kogler spent five years as a multi-strategy analyst focused on public securities at EnTrust Capital Partners. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Princeton University and a M.B.A. from Columbia University.

About Blue Wolf Capital Partners

Blue Wolf Capital Partners LLC is a private equity firm that specializes in control investments in middle market companies. Leading by experience, and with a commitment to excellence, Blue Wolf transforms companies strategically, operationally and collaboratively. Blue Wolf manages challenging situations and complex relationships between business, customers, employees, unions, and regulators to build value for stakeholders. For additional information, please visit www.bluewolfcapital.com.

