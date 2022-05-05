Blue Yonder Positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Omnichannel Order Management Systems (OMS) by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading omni-channel OMS platform vendors

Blue Yonder, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact

MIDDLETON, Mass. and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Yonder, a leading digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment provider, is ranked as a Technology Leader in the Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix: Omnichannel Order Management Systems (OMS), 2022 study, which offers an analysis of the global omni-channel OMS market.

"In recent times, retailers have had to deal with changes in consumer demand, supply chain disruptions, and product shortages. To be truly successful, they need commerce solutions that will allow them to get the right product to the customer when and where they want it. Blue Yonder's Luminate® Commerce microservices offer automation, AI/ML and predictive analytics capabilities that enable our customers to realize value quickly to meet both customer expectations and business goals, giving them an edge over their competition," said Eugene Amigud, corporate vice president, Product Management and Architecture, Blue Yonder. "We build our commerce solutions with our customers' needs in mind and are constantly improving on our strategy with their help, so we are excited to be recognized as a Technology Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Omnichannel Order Management Systems (OMS), 2022 study."

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Akshaysingh Chandel, analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Blue Yonder's Luminate Commerce OMS capabilities allow businesses to plan and manage operations more efficiently. It also enables them to gain real-time inventory visibility and orchestrate operations using AI/ML insights and forecasting models. Blue Yonder also provides a wide range of features and functionalities for omni-channel experiences across sales touchpoints, assisting organizations and retailers in improving the overall customer experience by providing real-time inventory availability, omni-channel fulfilment, and digital fulfilment, and store operations. Blue Yonder is capable of catering to diverse customer needs across industry verticals, with its comprehensive capabilities, compelling customer references, comprehensive roadmap and vision, cloud-native platform, and product suite with high scalability, and has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Omnichannel Order Management Systems (OMS), 2022."

Blue Yonder's Luminate® Commerce OMS microservices deliver customer-centric experiences from click to deliver, by unifying inventory, order promising, order management, and omni-channel fulfilment to deliver the right product, at the right time, through the consumer's channel of choice. Supply chain transparency, from the beginning of the shopping journey, allows retailers to deliver frictionless experiences that engage customers and drive e-commerce growth.

Global retailers have well understood the importance of embracing omni-channel strategies to succeed in a highly competitive environment with ever-increasing expectations around customer experience. OMS plays an essential role in the journey toward omni-channel retailing. Omni-channel OMS allows retailers to deliver a seamless, consistent, and personalized experience and provide the flexibility to buy anywhere, fulfill anywhere, and return anywhere scenarios. Additionally, the inclusion of a complex order processing rule engine enables the system to ensure the customers receive orders on time at the desired location and the minimum costs.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Our intelligent, end-to-end platform enables retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers to seamlessly predict, pivot and fulfill customer demand. With Blue Yonder, you can make more automated, profitable business decisions that deliver greater growth and re-imagined customer experiences. Blue Yonder - Fulfill your Potential™ blueyonder.com

"Blue Yonder" is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name "Blue Yonder" is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

