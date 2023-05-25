Blue Zones Center Celebrates Lifestyle Medicine Week, a global celebration and awareness campaign on the six essential lifestyle pillars that optimize health

News provided by

Blue Zone Centers

25 May, 2023, 08:14 ET

The Medical Specialization of Lifestyle Medicine is doubling in size each year. The fact is that almost 80% of all chronic illness is lifestyle related.

MIAMI, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blue Zones Center is marking the annual Lifestyle Medicine Week with a groundbreaking announcement. Its Founder and Managing Partner, Stephen Watson, will serve as the chair of the Connecting Wellness and Lifestyle Medicine Initiative for The Global Wellness Institute. Watson is also an esteemed Ambassador of the Global Wellness Institute and a member of the distinguished corporate roundtable of the American College Of Lifestyle Medicine .

"Our aim is to educate the world about the importance of lifestyle and behaviors for health, longevity, mental health, and overall well-being," shares Watson. "We are combining the wisdom from the world's healthiest, longest-lived cultures, the principles of positive lifestyle habits, and the latest in longevity research and diagnostics."

Susie Ellis, Chair and CEO of The Global Wellness Institute, adds her support, stating, "The Blue Zones Center, Miami has demonstrated an inspiring commitment to promoting healthier, sustainable lifestyles. The approach that Stephen Watson and his team are taking aligns perfectly with our mission at the Global Wellness Institute. We applaud their innovative efforts in the realm of lifestyle medicine and anticipate transformative outcomes from their participation in the GWS Summit."

Martin Tull, Senior Deputy Director of the ACLM, underscores the significance of this development: "Lifestyle medicine, as defined by ACLM, uses therapeutic lifestyle interventions to treat and often reverse chronic conditions.(ACLM Complete Definition -Lifestyle Medicine) Stephen's new initiative at the Global Wellness Summit embodies these principles and carries our vision forward by integrating lifestyle medicine with advanced diagnostics to foster sustainable well-being."

Simultaneously, Blue Zones Center Miami is reinforcing its commitment to women's cardiovascular health by sponsoring the American Heart Association-Go Red For Women Luncheon on May 25th, 2023. Watson emphasizes, "We are dedicated to empowering women to take charge of their health and to reduce the impact of heart disease through lifestyle modifications."

By leading the GWS Lifestyle Medical Wellness Initiative and sponsoring the American Heart Association Go Red For Women campaign, The Blue Zones Center Miami is taking decisive action to redefine healthcare through lifestyle medicine. Their actions symbolize a promising shift towards sustainable wellness and longevity.

Media Contact: Randi Gold EVP, Chief Publicity Officer, Email [email protected],  Phone Number 305-204-1563

SOURCE Blue Zone Centers

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.