BLUE ZONES KITCHEN BRINGS LONGEVITY TO BREAKFAST CATEGORY WITH READY-TO-HEAT, STEEL CUT OATMEAL

Following months of explosive growth, Blue Zones Kitchen sets its sights on transforming breakfast with two new products, Blueberry Steel Cut Oatmeal and Peach Pecan Steel Cut Oatmeal.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Zones Kitchen , maker of delicious meals crafted for longevity, today announced their debut breakfast product line, Steel Cut Oatmeal. The brand, co-founded by National Geographic Fellow and #1 New York Times best-selling author, Dan Buettner, is a new leader in the frozen category thanks to rising demand for their nourishing, ready-to-heat meals inspired by the blue zones – regions with the healthiest, longest-lived populations.

Blue Zones Kitchen Steel Cut Oatmeal is available in two flavors:

BLUEBERRY STEEL CUT OATMEAL – Blueberries, Walnuts, Cinnamon, Oat Milk, Touch of Maple Syrup

PEACH PECAN STEEL CUT OATMEAL – Peaches, Pecans, Cinnamon, Oat Milk, Touch of Maple Syrup

Steel cut oats are a great source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals. In addition, they have a low glycemic index which regulates blood sugar crashes and spikes. Blue Zones Kitchen's oatmeal offers a better alternative to typical convenient breakfast options at the grocery store or quick-serve restaurants by featuring delicious ingredients you can feel good about eating, sweetened with fruit and a touch of maple syrup without refined sugar.

"We've leveraged decades of research of how people in blue zones start their day and are excited to bring these longevity insights to the breakfast category with our line of Steel Cut Oatmeal bowls," says Abby Coleman, COO of Blue Zones Kitchen. "We recognize many people are rushed in the morning, so we've created a convenient version of breakfasts enjoyed in blue zones, with whole ingredients that taste delicious."

Blue Zones Kitchen Steel Cut Oatmeal is Gluten Free, Non-GMO, 100% plant-based and has no refined sugars. These products are available starting August 2024 in 9oz bowls at select Whole Foods Market locations nationwide. For store locations, please visit bluezoneskitchen.com.

ABOUT BLUE ZONES KITCHEN

Blue Zones Kitchen is committed to making convenient, nutritious choices easier to help you live a longer, more vibrant life. We believe that the most important ingredient for longevity is taste, which is why every meal that we develop is crafted with a maniacal focus on deliciousness. For more information, visit www.bluezoneskitchen.com.

SOURCE Blue Zones Kitchen