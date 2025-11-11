Blue Zones Project® Coachella Fiestas Azules

Celebrating Community, Connection, and Well-Being

COACHELLA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Zones Project® Coachella invites the entire community to a celebration event on Saturday, November 15th at Coachella Veterans Memorial Park. This free family-friendly festival marks the public launch of Blue Zones Project Coachella, the exciting initiative working to transform the city into a place where healthy choices are easy and accessible for everyone.

Join neighbors, local leaders, friends, and changemakers as we kick off the movement to make Coachella healthier, happier, and more connected. Fiestas Azules is more than a party – it's a promise to our future, and a day of movement, connection, and joy!

Fiesta Activities:

Delicious local bites from beloved Coachella vendors

Live music and vibrant performances

Games, giveaways, and surprises for all ages

Coachella Valley High School Dance Team

Ballet Folklorico performances

Peter Pendleton Drum line and flags

Many more community performances, booths, and activities

Ready to be part of something bigger?

RSVP, volunteer, or bring your whole crew to experience the joy of community-powered change:

BZP Coachella- Fiestas Azules Tickets, Sat, Nov 15, 2025 at 10:00 AM | Eventbrite

Blue Zones Project is a community-led initiative designed to help people live better, longer lives with lower rates of chronic disease by implementing permanent and semi-permanent changes to policies, systems, streets, surroundings, and social networks so it's easier for residents to eat wisely, move naturally, and connect more with others as they move throughout their day.

To learn more about Blue Zones Project Coachella visit bluezonesprojectcoachella.com .

About Blue Zones in Riverside County

Blue Zones Project® is brought to Riverside County by Blue Zones and leading organizations Riverside University Health System - Public Health, Inland Empire Health Plan Foundation, Kaiser Permanente, Molina Healthcare, and Eisenhower Health. In collaboration with the County of Riverside and the Cities of Riverside, Banning, Palm Springs, and Coachella, this innovative partnership brings together private and public organizations under a shared vision to support, build, and measurably improve community well-being across the County. Blue Zones Projects have launched in Riverside, Banning, Coachella, and Palm Springs, while Mead Valley begins a policy-focused Blue Zones Activate. Over five years, local leadership and the local Blue Zones Project teams will implement the Blue Zones Life Radius® model to make healthy choices easier throughout the region through permanent and semi-permanent changes to the built environment, food environment, public policies, and social networks.

About Blue Zones Project

Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being improvement initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent changes to a city's environment, policy, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is based on research by founder Dan Buettner, a National Geographic Fellow and New York Times best-selling author who identified five cultures of the world—or blue zones —with the highest concentration of people living to 100 years or older. Blue Zones Project incorporates Buettner's findings and works with cities to implement policies and programs that will move a community toward optimal health and well-being. Blue Zones launched the first pilot community in 2009 in Albert Lea, MN with groundbreaking results. Directly and also in partnership with Sharecare, the model has since been applied to more than 75 communities in the United States. Participating communities have experienced double-digit drops in obesity and tobacco use and have saved millions of dollars in healthcare costs. For more information, visit bluezones.com .

