Blue360 Media Selected as the Exclusive Distributor for the New Mexico Compilation Commission's Official Print Publications
May 06, 2019, 15:25 ET
PARK CITY, Utah, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective May 3, 2019, the official print publications of the New Mexico Compilation Commission will be manufactured, sold and distributed exclusively by Blue360° Media. Existing subscribers will be contacted by Blue360o Media to facilitate the transition and can expect the same high-quality print publications they received in the past along with new and additional formats.
For the first time, Official 2019 New Mexico Statutes Annotated 1978™ (Full Set), Official New Mexico Rules Annotated 2019, and Official 2019 New Mexico Selected Taxation and Revenue Laws and Regulations™ will be available in a fully searchable eBook format that doesn't require an internet connection once downloaded. The Official 2019 New Mexico Criminal and Traffic Law Manual™ will be available with an option to include a Blue360o Media special supplement of New Mexico Police Procedure: Arrest, Search and Seizure and Confession Law. Publications will also be accessible through a mobile application that allows for fast access on a user's mobile device.
Print publications and eBooks/mobile apps can be purchased directly by accessing www.blue360media.com/jurisdictions/new-mexico.html or by calling Blue360o Media sales at 1-844-599-2887. Customers ordering multiple copies are encouraged to call for special pricing.
Covering 48 jurisdictions, Blue360° Media is a leading supplier of legal information to the law enforcement and legal communities, producing over 150 publications annually. The company is comprised of a dedicated team of experienced legal publishers, legal editors, legal technology experts, attorneys, and former law enforcement officers.
We offer:
- Authoritative legal content creation, including curated primary law and topical coverage authored by experts in the field
- Flexible customized and/or standard print and electronic solutions
- Custom application development
- Easy-to-use ecommerce solutions
- Best-in-class service and support
