BlueAlly Acquires Corporate Armor Strengthening Online Presence & Expanding Vendor Alliances

News provided by

BlueAlly

17 May, 2023, 07:00 ET

CARY, N.C., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueAlly Technology Solutions, a Source Capital portfolio company, has announced its acquisition of Corporate Armor, a leading supplier of technology, security, and infrastructure products. This strategic move enhances the scope of services and product offerings for clients, while strengthening BlueAlly's market position.

The acquisition of Corporate Armor, founded in 2011, adds an experienced team and vast selection of security, wireless, and data storage products to the BlueAlly offering. Corporate Armor's dedication to providing best-in-class products to IT departments and service providers nationally, combined with their team's expertise in data center, network, and cloud security, makes it a valuable addition to the BlueAlly Technology Solutions family.

The CEO of BlueAlly Technology Solutions, George Barkley, expressed his confidence in the Corporate Armor team, stating, "By integrating Corporate Armor into BlueAlly, we add substantial ecommerce and client service experience to our existing competence. This acquisition furthers our commitment to the strategy of re-inventing the Value-Added Reseller model. By innovating and bringing the best minds in the industry together, we have created something even better for clients—tangible value."

CEO and President of Corporate Armor, Luke Walling, also shared his enthusiasm, saying, "We are excited to join forces with BlueAlly as we share a common vision. Together we look forward to creating and delivering solutions that delight our clients. As a unified team, we are now bigger, better and faster than we would be apart."

As BlueAlly Technology Solutions and Corporate Armor move forward together, they will continue to focus on providing superior quality products, expert consultation, and excellent client service. The integration of Corporate Armor into BlueAlly Technology Solutions' existing portfolio will offer clients even greater value and a more comprehensive range of IT solutions to meet their ever-evolving needs.

For more information about the acquisition and how it will benefit customers, please visit BlueAlly.com or contact Jonathan Berger, BlueAlly CMO.

About BlueAlly Technology Solutions:

BlueAlly Technology Solutions, headquartered in Cary, NC, has been delivering comprehensive IT solutions to businesses of all sizes, government entities, educational institutions, and regulated industries nationwide since 1999. The company is focused on security governance & compliance, cloud & infrastructure, and application & automation, and offers consulting and managed services in these solution categories.

About Corporate Armor:

Corporate Armor is a leading supplier of technology, security, and infrastructure products, offering one of the largest curated selections online. With a focus on superior quality, expert consultation, and exceptional client service, Corporate Armor delivers a white-glove experience, removing pain and complexity, and serving the needs of organizations across all industries.

About Source Capital:

Source Capital is a private equity firm that invests in mature, middle-market companies across a range of industries. Source Capital's investment strategy targets growing companies with greater than $2 million in EBITDA seeking a growth-oriented partner. Source Capital was founded in 2002 and has offices in Atlanta and San Francisco.

