Bluebee Pals Interactive Plush Learning Tool With Companion App Introduces the Bluebee Pal Program for Early Childhood and Special Education

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kayle Concepts, LLC has done it again and just in time for the new school year. Laura Jiencke and her team of educators at bluebeepals.com have created the Bluebee Pal Program: a free curriculum aligned with Common Core State Standards and the Bluebee Pals Techie Rangers E-book with accompanying Activity Guide.

Each lesson plan has been created by a certified teacher who specializes in exceptional and early education. With these easy to use lesson plans teachers are given step-by-step instructions on how to teach standards to their students while engaging with Bluebee Pals. Bluebee Pals and this free curriculum use vetted applications and internet resources to teach reading, writing, mathematics, and more. The lessons focus on PreK and Elementary Education Common Core State Standards in Literature, Informational Text, Foundational Skills, Language and Geometry. The lesson plans clearly outline needed supplies, links to applications and internet resources, teacher and student expectations, extension activities and differentiation for exceptional education.

The Bluebee Pals Techie Rangers E-book (also available in paperwork) takes readers on an adventure with Andy and his Bluebee Pal Techie Ranger friends. Andy, a student with complex communication needs, uses an augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) device or "talker" to speak to the Techie Rangers as they help him return to the Rainbow School. The accompanying free Activity Guide provides fun extension activities focused on literacy and math. Don't forget to check out the Bluebee Pals Curriculum for a lesson plan made especially for the Bluebee Pals Techie Rangers E-Book and Activity Guide.

The Bluebee Pals Curriculum, Bluebee Pals Techie Rangers E-Book and the Activity Guide are all available now at www.bluebeepals.com. Educators will find these detailed plans and inclusive book as well as app recommendations, video tutorials and extensive professional development resources at www.bluebeepals.com. Learn how to bring your classroom to life and increase engagement by checking out the Bluebee Pals today.

Laura Jiencke is the founder and creator of the awarding-winning Bluebee Pals Interactive Plush Learning Tools, Bluebee Pals Life Skills/Educational App and co-author of the Bluebee Pals Techie Rangers Book. The Bluebee Pals and companion app are recognized globally as an effective assistive technology tool for early learners and special needs children for engaging communication and learning.

She is well-known for her numerous collaborations with educators, therapists and universities through her nonprofit donation program, The Bluebee Pal Project. Laura is passionate about working with special needs organizations and contributing viable resources for educators and therapists through bluebeepals.com.

