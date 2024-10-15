Blueberry AI Launches the Kiwi Engine, Streamlining 3D Digital Asset Management with Speed, Security and AI

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueberry AI is proud to introduce Kiwi Engine, the cutting-edge 3D engine powering Blueberry AI, designed to revolutionize digital asset management for industries like gaming, advertising, and industrial design. Kiwi Engine enables companies to streamline workflows, enhance collaboration, and improve operational efficiency, all while ensuring robust security.

Kiwi engine key features demo video

With centralized storage and seamless integration with tools like Jira and Perforce, Kiwi Engine promotes efficient team collaboration. The platform's speedy large file transfers minimize delays, while its AI-powered search and auto-tagging capabilities simplify asset organization. Its intuitive interface allows for easy use across all teams, making it accessible for both technical and non-technical users.

Advanced 3D Features:

Kiwi Engine supports real-time 3D previews in over 100 formats (e.g., 3DMax, Maya, Blender, OBJ, FBX) directly in the browser, eliminating the need for specialized software or hardware. The multi-format preview feature allows users to combine different 3D file formats into a single workspace for efficient viewing and editing. It also integrates seamlessly with existing 3D tools, further simplifying asset management.

Enhanced Security:

The platform's security features include blockchain-based activity logs, multi-level permission controls, and version control with real-time backups, ensuring assets are secure and accessible only to authorized personnel. Companies can choose between cloud or local hosting options depending on their security needs, further adding flexibility.

Why Kiwi Engine is a Game-Changer:

Kiwi Engine provides cost-effective solutions by reducing the need for multiple software licenses and boosting team productivity through consolidated workflows. The platform shortens production cycles, eliminates file version errors, and ensures easy asset reuse, empowering companies to optimize their 3D asset management and collaboration processes.

Who Should Use Kiwi Engine? Kiwi Engine is ideal for companies in game development, advertising, and industrial design, looking to enhance their image, video and 3D asset management, improve collaboration, and reduce operational costs.

For more information, visit https://www.blueberry-ai.com/.

