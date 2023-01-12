Blueberry market size to grow by USD 2,463.41 million from 2022 to 2027: Growth driven by rising penetration of online retailing and e-commerce - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The blueberry market is forecasted to grow by USD 2,463.41 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Arctic Flavours Association, Ardo Coordination Center NV, Berry Plantation BETEC, BerryWorld Ltd., Bio Botanica Inc, BlueBerry LLC, Dealul cu Afine SRL, Dole Food Co. Inc., Driscolls Inc., Earthbound Farm, Harbin Gaotai Food Co. Ltd., Hortifrut SA, J.R. Simplot Co., JWM Asia Holdings, MBG Marketing, Naturipe Berry Growers Inc., Scenic Fruit Co., SunOpta Inc., and Van Drunen Farms are some of the major market participants. To know about the vendor offerings, request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Blueberry Market 2023-2027

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others - Buy the report

Blueberry market 2023-2027: Scope

The blueberry market report also covers the following areas:

Blueberry market 2023-2027: Drivers and challenges

The growing penetration of online retailing and e-commerce is driving the market growth. The increasing adoption of healthy lifestyles has led to the popularity of nutrition-based diets and nutritional supplements. Major blueberry retailers market and inform potential users about the benefits of blueberries through online channels. This gives sellers an opportunity to ship globally. Thus, the rising use of social media and e-commerce is expected to increase awareness about blueberries among potential customers, which will fuel the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Stringent food safety regulations are likely to hamper the growth of the blueberry market during the forecast period. The imposition of such regulations can present challenges for food manufacturers in terms of compliance and production costs. Non-compliance with food safety regulations can lead to the withdrawal of products from the market, and manufacturers may be compelled to pay huge fines. This, in turn, will negatively impact the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

To know about other drivers and challenges - Download a sample now!

Blueberry market 2023-2027: Segmentation analysis

Type

Organic



Conventional

Application

Food and beverages



Bakery and confectionary



Others

Product

Fresh



Frozen



Dried

Region

The US



Canada

The UK



Germany



France



Rest of Europe

China



India

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Rest of the Middle East and Africa

and Chile



Brazil



Argentina

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East and Africa

and Africa

South America

Blueberry market 2023-2027: Segmentation highlights

The blueberry market share growth by the food and beverages segment will be significant. The food industry uses blueberries in various products, including snacks, ice creams, jams, and beverages. Blueberries are considered super fruits and have a high nutritional. The growing demand for healthy diets is increasing the demand for healthy snack options. The popularity of blueberries in ice creams and beverages such as soft drinks is increasing. Hence, the growth momentum of the segment is expected to accelerate during the forecast period.

share growth by the segment will be significant. The food industry uses blueberries in various products, including snacks, ice creams, jams, and beverages. Blueberries are considered super fruits and have a high nutritional. The growing demand for healthy diets is increasing the demand for healthy snack options. The popularity of blueberries in ice creams and beverages such as soft drinks is increasing. Hence, the growth momentum of the segment is expected to accelerate during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 32% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The use of blueberries in the food and beverage industry for various applications is increasing in the region. The sale of blueberries has been rising in North America over the past few years, as more consumers prefer healthy ingredients and nutrient-rich foods. Thus, the increasing demand for convenient and healthy food options, the growing number of juice bars, and new product launches are driving the growth of the blueberry market in the region.

Blueberry market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

What are the key data covered in this blueberry market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the blueberry market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the blueberry market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of blueberry market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The Aronia berries market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 404.9 million . This report extensively covers market segmentation by source (conventional and organic), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

is estimated to grow at a between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . This report extensively covers market segmentation by source (conventional and organic), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography ( , , APAC, , and and ). The size of the berries market is forecasted to increase by USD 10,200.36 million between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (food and beverages, personal care, and others), type (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and others), and geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

Blueberry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,463.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Arctic Flavours Association, Ardo Coordination Center NV, Berry Plantation BETEC, BerryWorld Ltd., Bio Botanica Inc, BlueBerry LLC, Dealul cu Afine SRL, Dole Food Co. Inc., Driscolls Inc., Earthbound Farm, Harbin Gaotai Food Co. Ltd., Hortifrut SA, J.R. Simplot Co., JWM Asia Holdings, MBG Marketing, Naturipe Berry Growers Inc., Scenic Fruit Co., SunOpta Inc., and Van Drunen Farms Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer staples market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 11: Parent market



Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 14: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global blueberry market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global blueberry market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 23: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 24: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 25: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 26: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 27: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 28: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 29: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 30: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 31: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 32: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 34: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 36: Chart on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Bakery and confectionary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 40: Chart on Bakery and confectionary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Bakery and confectionary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Bakery and confectionary - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Bakery and confectionary - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 49: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 51: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 53: Chart on Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Chart on Organic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Organic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 57: Chart on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Chart on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 61: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Market Segmentation by Product

8.1 Market segments

Exhibit 62: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 64: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Comparison by Product

8.3 Fresh - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 66: Chart on Fresh - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Fresh - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on Fresh - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Fresh - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Frozen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 70: Chart on Frozen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Frozen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on Frozen - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Frozen - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Dried - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 74: Chart on Dried - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Dried - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on Dried - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Dried - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 79: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

10 Geographic Landscape

10.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 80: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

10.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 82: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 83: Data Table on Geographic comparison

10.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 84: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 88: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 92: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 96: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 100: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 104: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 107: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 108: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 109: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 110: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 111: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 112: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 115: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 116: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 118: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 119: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 120: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 121: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 122: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 123: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 124: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11.1 Market drivers

11.2 Market challenges

11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 125: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

11.4 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 126: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

12.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 127: Overview on factors of disruption

12.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 128: Impact of key risks on business

13 Vendor Analysis

13.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 129: Vendors covered

13.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 130: Matrix on vendor position and classification

13.3 AGRANA Beteiligungs AG

Exhibit 131: AGRANA Beteiligungs AG - Overview



Exhibit 132: AGRANA Beteiligungs AG - Business segments



Exhibit 133: AGRANA Beteiligungs AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: AGRANA Beteiligungs AG - Segment focus

13.4 Arctic Flavours Association

Exhibit 135: Arctic Flavours Association - Overview



Exhibit 136: Arctic Flavours Association - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Arctic Flavours Association - Key offerings

13.5 Ardo Coordination Center NV

Exhibit 138: Ardo Coordination Center NV - Overview



Exhibit 139: Ardo Coordination Center NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Ardo Coordination Center NV - Key offerings

13.6 BerryWorld Ltd.

Exhibit 141: BerryWorld Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: BerryWorld Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: BerryWorld Ltd. - Key offerings

13.7 Bio Botanica Inc

Exhibit 144: Bio Botanica Inc - Overview



Exhibit 145: Bio Botanica Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Bio Botanica Inc - Key offerings

13.8 Dole Food Co. Inc.

Exhibit 147: Dole Food Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Dole Food Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Dole Food Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 150: Dole Food Co. Inc. - Key offerings

13.9 Driscolls Inc.

Exhibit 151: Driscolls Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Driscolls Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Driscolls Inc. - Key offerings

13.10 Earthbound Farm

Exhibit 154: Earthbound Farm - Overview



Exhibit 155: Earthbound Farm - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Earthbound Farm - Key offerings

13.11 Harbin Gaotai Food Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 157: Harbin Gaotai Food Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Harbin Gaotai Food Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Harbin Gaotai Food Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13.12 Hortifrut SA

Exhibit 160: Hortifrut SA - Overview



Exhibit 161: Hortifrut SA - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Hortifrut SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Hortifrut SA - Segment focus

13.13 J.R. Simplot Co.

Exhibit 164: J.R. Simplot Co. - Overview



Exhibit 165: J.R. Simplot Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: J.R. Simplot Co. - Key offerings

13.14 JWM Asia Holdings

Exhibit 167: JWM Asia Holdings - Overview



Exhibit 168: JWM Asia Holdings - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: JWM Asia Holdings - Key offerings

13.15 Scenic Fruit Co.

Exhibit 170: Scenic Fruit Co. - Overview



Exhibit 171: Scenic Fruit Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: Scenic Fruit Co. - Key offerings

13.16 SunOpta Inc.

Exhibit 173: SunOpta Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 174: SunOpta Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 175: SunOpta Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: SunOpta Inc. - Segment focus

13.17 Van Drunen Farms

Exhibit 177: Van Drunen Farms - Overview



Exhibit 178: Van Drunen Farms - Product / Service



Exhibit 179: Van Drunen Farms - Key offerings

14 Appendix

14.1 Scope of the report

14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 180: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 181: Exclusions checklist

14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 182: Currency conversion rates for US$

14.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 183: Research methodology



Exhibit 184: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 185: Information sources

14.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 186: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports, covering 800 technologies spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio