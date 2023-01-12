Blueberry market size to grow by USD 2,463.41 million from 2022 to 2027: Growth driven by rising penetration of online retailing and e-commerce - Technavio

Jan 12, 2023, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The blueberry market is forecasted to grow by USD 2,463.41 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Arctic Flavours Association, Ardo Coordination Center NV, Berry Plantation BETEC, BerryWorld Ltd., Bio Botanica Inc, BlueBerry LLC, Dealul cu Afine SRL, Dole Food Co. Inc., Driscolls Inc., Earthbound Farm, Harbin Gaotai Food Co. Ltd., Hortifrut SA, J.R. Simplot Co., JWM Asia Holdings, MBG Marketing, Naturipe Berry Growers Inc., Scenic Fruit Co., SunOpta Inc., and Van Drunen Farms are some of the major market participants. To know about the vendor offerings, request a sample report.
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others - Buy the report
Blueberry market 2023-2027: Scope
The blueberry market report also covers the following areas:
Blueberry market 2023-2027: Drivers and challenges
The growing penetration of online retailing and e-commerce is driving the market growth. The increasing adoption of healthy lifestyles has led to the popularity of nutrition-based diets and nutritional supplements. Major blueberry retailers market and inform potential users about the benefits of blueberries through online channels. This gives sellers an opportunity to ship globally. Thus, the rising use of social media and e-commerce is expected to increase awareness about blueberries among potential customers, which will fuel the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
Stringent food safety regulations are likely to hamper the growth of the blueberry market during the forecast period. The imposition of such regulations can present challenges for food manufacturers in terms of compliance and production costs. Non-compliance with food safety regulations can lead to the withdrawal of products from the market, and manufacturers may be compelled to pay huge fines. This, in turn, will negatively impact the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
To know about other drivers and challenges - Download a sample now!
Blueberry market 2023-2027: Segmentation analysis
- Type
- Organic
- Conventional
- Application
- Food and beverages
- Bakery and confectionary
- Others
- Product
- Fresh
- Frozen
- Dried
- Region
- The US
- Canada
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- China
- India
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East and Africa
- Chile
- Brazil
- Argentina
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
Blueberry market 2023-2027: Segmentation highlights
- The blueberry market share growth by the food and beverages segment will be significant. The food industry uses blueberries in various products, including snacks, ice creams, jams, and beverages. Blueberries are considered super fruits and have a high nutritional. The growing demand for healthy diets is increasing the demand for healthy snack options. The popularity of blueberries in ice creams and beverages such as soft drinks is increasing. Hence, the growth momentum of the segment is expected to accelerate during the forecast period.
- North America is estimated to account for 32% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The use of blueberries in the food and beverage industry for various applications is increasing in the region. The sale of blueberries has been rising in North America over the past few years, as more consumers prefer healthy ingredients and nutrient-rich foods. Thus, the increasing demand for convenient and healthy food options, the growing number of juice bars, and new product launches are driving the growth of the blueberry market in the region.
Blueberry market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
What are the key data covered in this blueberry market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the blueberry market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the blueberry market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of blueberry market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
- The Aronia berries market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 404.9 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by source (conventional and organic), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
- The size of the berries market is forecasted to increase by USD 10,200.36 million between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (food and beverages, personal care, and others), type (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
|
Blueberry Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
163
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 2,463.41 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
5.98
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 32%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Germany, France, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Arctic Flavours Association, Ardo Coordination Center NV, Berry Plantation BETEC, BerryWorld Ltd., Bio Botanica Inc, BlueBerry LLC, Dealul cu Afine SRL, Dole Food Co. Inc., Driscolls Inc., Earthbound Farm, Harbin Gaotai Food Co. Ltd., Hortifrut SA, J.R. Simplot Co., JWM Asia Holdings, MBG Marketing, Naturipe Berry Growers Inc., Scenic Fruit Co., SunOpta Inc., and Van Drunen Farms
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's consumer staples market reports
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 11: Parent market
- Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 14: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global blueberry market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global blueberry market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 23: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 24: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 25: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 27: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 28: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 29: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 30: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Bakery and confectionary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Bakery and confectionary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Bakery and confectionary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Bakery and confectionary - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Bakery and confectionary - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 7.3 Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Organic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Organic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 61: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
8 Market Segmentation by Product
- 8.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 8.3 Fresh - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Fresh - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Fresh - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Fresh - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Fresh - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.4 Frozen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Frozen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Frozen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Frozen - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Frozen - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.5 Dried - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Dried - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Dried - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Dried - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Dried - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
9 Customer Landscape
- 9.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 79: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
10 Geographic Landscape
- 10.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 10.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 84: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 92: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 96: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 99: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 100: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 103: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 104: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 105: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 107: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 108: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 109: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 111: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 112: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 113: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 114: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 115: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 116: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 117: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 118: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 119: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 120: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 121: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 122: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 123: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 124: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 11.1 Market drivers
- 11.2 Market challenges
- 11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 125: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 11.4 Market trends
12 Vendor Landscape
- 12.1 Overview
- 12.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 126: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 12.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 127: Overview on factors of disruption
- 12.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 128: Impact of key risks on business
13 Vendor Analysis
- 13.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 129: Vendors covered
- 13.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 130: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 13.3 AGRANA Beteiligungs AG
- Exhibit 131: AGRANA Beteiligungs AG - Overview
- Exhibit 132: AGRANA Beteiligungs AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 133: AGRANA Beteiligungs AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 134: AGRANA Beteiligungs AG - Segment focus
- 13.4 Arctic Flavours Association
- Exhibit 135: Arctic Flavours Association - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Arctic Flavours Association - Product / Service
- Exhibit 137: Arctic Flavours Association - Key offerings
- 13.5 Ardo Coordination Center NV
- Exhibit 138: Ardo Coordination Center NV - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Ardo Coordination Center NV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 140: Ardo Coordination Center NV - Key offerings
- 13.6 BerryWorld Ltd.
- Exhibit 141: BerryWorld Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 142: BerryWorld Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 143: BerryWorld Ltd. - Key offerings
- 13.7 Bio Botanica Inc
- Exhibit 144: Bio Botanica Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Bio Botanica Inc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 146: Bio Botanica Inc - Key offerings
- 13.8 Dole Food Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 147: Dole Food Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Dole Food Co. Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 149: Dole Food Co. Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 150: Dole Food Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- 13.9 Driscolls Inc.
- Exhibit 151: Driscolls Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 152: Driscolls Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 153: Driscolls Inc. - Key offerings
- 13.10 Earthbound Farm
- Exhibit 154: Earthbound Farm - Overview
- Exhibit 155: Earthbound Farm - Product / Service
- Exhibit 156: Earthbound Farm - Key offerings
- 13.11 Harbin Gaotai Food Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 157: Harbin Gaotai Food Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 158: Harbin Gaotai Food Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 159: Harbin Gaotai Food Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 13.12 Hortifrut SA
- Exhibit 160: Hortifrut SA - Overview
- Exhibit 161: Hortifrut SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 162: Hortifrut SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 163: Hortifrut SA - Segment focus
- 13.13 J.R. Simplot Co.
- Exhibit 164: J.R. Simplot Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 165: J.R. Simplot Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 166: J.R. Simplot Co. - Key offerings
- 13.14 JWM Asia Holdings
- Exhibit 167: JWM Asia Holdings - Overview
- Exhibit 168: JWM Asia Holdings - Product / Service
- Exhibit 169: JWM Asia Holdings - Key offerings
- 13.15 Scenic Fruit Co.
- Exhibit 170: Scenic Fruit Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 171: Scenic Fruit Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 172: Scenic Fruit Co. - Key offerings
- 13.16 SunOpta Inc.
- Exhibit 173: SunOpta Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 174: SunOpta Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 175: SunOpta Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 176: SunOpta Inc. - Segment focus
- 13.17 Van Drunen Farms
- Exhibit 177: Van Drunen Farms - Overview
- Exhibit 178: Van Drunen Farms - Product / Service
- Exhibit 179: Van Drunen Farms - Key offerings
14 Appendix
- 14.1 Scope of the report
- 14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 180: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 181: Exclusions checklist
- 14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 182: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 14.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 183: Research methodology
- Exhibit 184: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 185: Information sources
- 14.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 186: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports, covering 800 technologies spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article