Blueberry Market to grow by USD 2.46 billion between 2022 to 2027, Food and beverages to be the major contributing segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The blueberry market size is expected to grow by USD 2.46 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Growing penetration of online retailing and e-commerce is notably driving the blueberry market. However, factors such as stringent food safety regulations may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Application (Food and beverages, Bakery and confectionary, and Others), Type (Organic and Conventional), Product (Fresh, Frozen, and Dried), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Blueberry Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The food and beverages segment will be significant. The food industry uses blueberries in various products, including snacks, ice creams, jams, and beverages. Blueberries are considered super fruits and have a high nutritional. The growing demand for healthy diets is increasing the demand for healthy snack options. The popularity of blueberries in ice creams and beverages such as soft drinks is increasing. Hence, the growth momentum of the segment is expected to accelerate during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 32% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The use of blueberries in the food and beverage industry for various applications is increasing in the region. The sale of blueberries has been rising in North America over the past few years, as more consumers prefer healthy ingredients and nutrient-rich foods. Thus, the increasing demand for convenient and healthy food options, the growing number of juice bars, and new product launches are driving the growth of the blueberry market in the region.

Company Insights

The blueberry market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Arctic Flavours Association, Ardo Coordination Center NV, Berry Plantation BETEC, BerryWorld Ltd., Bio Botanica Inc, BlueBerry LLC, Dealul cu Afine SRL, Dole Food Co. Inc., Driscolls Inc., Earthbound Farm, Harbin Gaotai Food Co. Ltd., Hortifrut SA, J.R. Simplot Co., JWM Asia Holdings, MBG Marketing, Naturipe Berry Growers Inc., Scenic Fruit Co., SunOpta Inc., Van Drunen Farms

Related Reports:

Related Reports:

The acai berry market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.47% between 2022 and 2027. The acai berry market size is forecast to increase by USD 370.87 million.

The Elderberry Market size is projected to increase by USD 267.89 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% between 2022 and 2027.

Blueberry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Arctic Flavours Association, Ardo Coordination Center NV, Berry Plantation BETEC, BerryWorld Ltd., Bio Botanica Inc, BlueBerry LLC, Dealul cu Afine SRL, Dole Food Co. Inc., Driscolls Inc., Earthbound Farm, Harbin Gaotai Food Co. Ltd., Hortifrut SA, J.R. Simplot Co., JWM Asia Holdings, MBG Marketing, Naturipe Berry Growers Inc., Scenic Fruit Co., SunOpta Inc., and Van Drunen Farms Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

