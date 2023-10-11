Blueberry Market to grow by USD 2.46 billion between 2022 to 2027, Food and beverages to be the major contributing segment - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

11 Oct, 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The blueberry market size is expected to grow by USD 2.46 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Growing penetration of online retailing and e-commerce is notably driving the blueberry market. However, factors such as stringent food safety regulations may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Application (Food and beverages, Bakery and confectionary, and Others), Type (Organic and Conventional), Product (Fresh, Frozen, and Dried), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Blueberry Market 2023-2027
Key Segment Analysis
The food and beverages segment will be significant. The food industry uses blueberries in various products, including snacks, ice creams, jams, and beverages. Blueberries are considered super fruits and have a high nutritional. The growing demand for healthy diets is increasing the demand for healthy snack options. The popularity of blueberries in ice creams and beverages such as soft drinks is increasing. Hence, the growth momentum of the segment is expected to accelerate during the forecast period. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View a FREE PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis 

North America will account for 32% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The use of blueberries in the food and beverage industry for various applications is increasing in the region. The sale of blueberries has been rising in North America over the past few years, as more consumers prefer healthy ingredients and nutrient-rich foods. Thus, the increasing demand for convenient and healthy food options, the growing number of juice bars, and new product launches are driving the growth of the blueberry market in the region.

Company Insights 
The blueberry market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:
AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Arctic Flavours Association, Ardo Coordination Center NV, Berry Plantation BETEC, BerryWorld Ltd., Bio Botanica Inc, BlueBerry LLC, Dealul cu Afine SRL, Dole Food Co. Inc., Driscolls Inc., Earthbound Farm, Harbin Gaotai Food Co. Ltd., Hortifrut SA, J.R. Simplot Co., JWM Asia Holdings, MBG Marketing, Naturipe Berry Growers Inc., Scenic Fruit Co., SunOpta Inc., Van Drunen Farms

Blueberry Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 2.46 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.98

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Key countries

US, China, Germany, France, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Arctic Flavours Association, Ardo Coordination Center NV, Berry Plantation BETEC, BerryWorld Ltd., Bio Botanica Inc, BlueBerry LLC, Dealul cu Afine SRL, Dole Food Co. Inc., Driscolls Inc., Earthbound Farm, Harbin Gaotai Food Co. Ltd., Hortifrut SA, J.R. Simplot Co., JWM Asia Holdings, MBG Marketing, Naturipe Berry Growers Inc., Scenic Fruit Co., SunOpta Inc., and Van Drunen Farms

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

