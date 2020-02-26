BlueBird Aero Systems Secures an Order for Over 150 Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) UAS

KADIMA, Israel, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueBird Aero Systems, a leading global developer and provider of superior micro, mini and small tactical unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), has received an order worth tens of millions of euros from a European customer for the delivery of more than 150 vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) UAS of various categories.

The WanderB-VTOL Mini UAV and ThunderB-VTOL Tactical UAV will be operated by infantry soldiers, armored units, artillery corps and special forces. The contract marks the largest-ever sale of tactical VTOL UAS.

BlueBird was preferred over other suppliers due to the fact that the WanderB-VTOL and ThunderB-VTOL offer high operational flexibility and deliver best performance in their categories. Above all they combine the advantages of a fixed wing UAV (longer endurance, high speed, wind independency, large area coverage, ability to glide in engine failure scenario) with the advantages of a multi-copter (ability to take off and land in small and limited areas like a ship in mid-sea for maritime operations, a small forest clearance or a rooftop in urban areas, ability to hover over a target, accurate, safe and damage-free landing, etc.).

The end user was specifically looking for a highly mobile UAS, which can be carried in small cases, and the small ones even in a soldier's backpack.

"We are very impressed with BlueBird's VTOL solutions because they enable high operational flexibility and provide invaluable real-time intelligence and situation awareness. We have tested the VTOL UAVs in the harshest and most demanding environments, and they proved to be reliable and valuable," said the commander of the end user's ground forces.

"These battlefield-proven VTOL solutions will be deployed as part of our modern fighting doctrine and will serve as the troop's eye in the sky providing advanced and reliable intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance [ISTAR] capabilities to address the modern battlefield's key challenges," he added.

"BlueBird's VTOL's provide us with long range and long endurance, along with takeoff and landing capabilities within confined areas," added Colonel G., head of Special Forces Brigade Command. "Our purchase decision was influenced by the ease of use and rapid deployment by a small crew of two, which will offer our troops superior terrain dominance, leading to unmatched battlefield flexibility day and night."

"The new contract marks BlueBird's success and world leadership in developing and providing cutting edge VTOL solutions," said Ronen Nadir, Founder and CEO of BlueBird. "It illustrates our proven ability to provide cost-effective, reliable and high-performance solutions that are specifically designed to meet the needs of the modern battlefield."

"We are happy again to lead the way, be in the forefront of the technology, applying solutions as a result of lessons learned from operational needs and to be part of the first large-scale VTOL UAS acquisition," Nadir added.

About BlueBird Aero Systems

BlueBird Aero Systems, founded in 2002, is a dominant player in the UAS industry. BlueBird specializes in design, development and production of micro, mini and tactical UAS and peripheral equipment and delivers exceptional, field-proven solutions to meet the challenges of the military, homeland security (HLS), and civilian markets.

BlueBird's advanced UAV systems, operational in Israel and worldwide since 2006, have performed over 52,000 operational sorties and open area support, as well as urban scenarios and tactical mapping on demand (TMOD) for military, HLS, peace-keeping, low intensity conflict, security, disaster management, law enforcement, search and rescue and commercial applications.



