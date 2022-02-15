Bluebird Botanicals Achieves Perfect 100% Score On cGMP Audits

Achieving a perfect 100% score is a testament to Bluebird's strict standards, which surpass most hemp manufacturers. Tweet this

Brandon Beatty, the founder and CEO of Bluebird, said of the development: "From day one, we've remained dedicated to delivering CBD of the highest quality. Because of this industry's booming popularity, many companies have gotten away with unscrupulous business practices and unsafe products at the expense of the consumer. That's why we have worked so hard to ensure our customers have proof that our products are safe, clean, and made with integrity."

A GMP inspection includes a thorough review of quality systems, supplier management, the control of raw materials, documentation, calibration, and validation. Good manufacturing practices are designed to make safety paramount and ensure all of a manufacturer's processes are thoroughly documented.

About Bluebird Botanicals

Founded in 2012 by Brandon Beatty, Bluebird's vision has always been driven by the deepest respect for the hemp plant and the plethora of benefits it can provide to our global communities. Bluebird quickly became known as the company that cares and does things right. With an overarching focus on quality, they have grown into one of the largest hemp extract manufacturers and retailers in the world. After achieving their B Corp Certification™ and self-affirmed GRAS status, Bluebird is well-positioned to continue its exponential growth in this increasingly competitive market.

For more information on Bluebird Botanicals, please visit www.bluebirdbotanicals.com

