Bluebird Botanicals Achieves Self-Affirmed GRAS Status

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluebird Botanicals , a family-owned Certified B Corporation® and industry-leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality CBD products, announced today they received self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status under strict regulatory and safety guidelines put forth by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

To obtain GRAS status, Bluebird Botanicals had to show that their CBD extracts are safe when used as intended, including toxicology reports and review by expert panelists.

Obtaining GRAS status is a major milestone for Bluebird Botanicals in showing its commitment to the safety of its products. Bluebird has always had a stringent focus on quality and safety, demonstrated by its creation of one of the CBD industry's first online batch databases. This system allows the public to view third-party lab tests for every single product that leaves its facilities. Based on the company's history of pioneering quality standards in not just the hemp industry, but the supplement industry at large, achieving GRAS status was a natural course of action.

"Achieving our self-affirmed GRAS status is a tremendous and exciting step forward for our company," said Brandon Beatty, CEO of Bluebird Botanicals. "We've been committed to exceeding quality standards since we first opened our doors in 2012, and this new status positions us as true leaders in this regard while also increasing the accessibility and trustworthiness of our products for CBD consumers."

Bluebird Botanicals also operates under current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) standards and has consistently passed its third-party audits conducted by ISO-accredited Eurofins Scientific with outstanding scores. In 2019, Bluebird passed its audit with a perfect 100% score. A score of only 70% is needed to pass and obtaining 100% is extremely rare no matter the industry.

About Bluebird Botanicals

Founded in 2012, Bluebird's vision has always been to exceed the highest standards of quality with its CBD products. With an overarching focus on transparency, they have grown into one of the largest hemp extract manufacturers and retailers in the world. After passing their current Good Manufacturing audit with a score of 100%, Bluebird is well-positioned to continue its exponential growth in this increasingly competitive market. Founder CEO Brandon Beatty is widely recognized as a thought leader in the industry and was most recently named to Marijuana Venture's 40 Under 40. www.bluebirdbotanicals.com

