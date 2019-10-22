Bluebird Botanicals Announces New Company President, Josh Luman

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluebird Botanicals, a family-owned, industry-leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality hemp extracts and CBD oils, today announced that Josh Luman has joined the company as President. In his role, Josh will become a part of the Bluebird flock to increase efficiency within the company, develop leadership capacity and ultimately expand the brand while maintaining focus on their mission of making happy, healthy lifestyles radically accessible to all.

"With hemp poised to become a multi-billion dollar industry in the next couple of years, Josh will help us remain a leader in this space while also retaining the culture and mission that has been driving us these past six years," said Brandon Beatty, Founder and CEO of Bluebird Botanicals. "His extensive entrepreneurial and executive experience with CPG brands will guide us in solidifying our position as the top brand in this incredible industry. We are grateful and excited to be welcoming such a sharp yet humble and compassionate leader into the company."

Luman has more than 15 years of experience and success leading and inspiring teams, building brands and growing businesses across new ventures and global enterprises. He is known for driving profitable growth through strategy and execution, and shaping company culture through empathy and empowerment. Luman is comfortable rolling up his sleeves and tackling the ambiguity and uncertainty of a start-up business and equally confident in leading established companies to even greater success.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Bluebird Botanicals, which is already one of the top leaders in this evolving industry," said Josh Lumen. "Bluebird's history is centered upon dedication to the hard-working U.S. hemp farmers that have provided us with the premium extracts that we use in our products. Without these partners, the company wouldn't be where it is today." He added, "What Bluebird has built to this point is phenomenal - their heart-driven mission, transparent company culture, and commitment to quality are truly unmatched. My goal here is to further accelerate the company's growth and unlock the potential that exists without disrupting the trajectory we're already on."

Prior to joining Bluebird Botanicals, Luman served first as General Manager and then as Global Director at MolsonCoors, where he was a leader of the Global Innovation and Enterprise Growth teams. Luman also founded Corks Wine Company and co-founded his own craft brewery, the River Dog Brewing Co., in Bluffton, South Carolina prior to the massive growth of the craft beer industry. Luman holds a bachelor's degree in communications and journalism from the University of Dayton and an MBA from the College of Charleston.

Founded in 2012 by Brandon Beatty, Bluebird's vision has always been driven by the deepest respect for the hemp plant and the plethora of benefits it can provide to our global communities. We quickly became known as the company that cares and does things right. With an overarching focus on quality, we've grown into one of the largest hemp extract manufacturers and retailers in the world. After passing our current Good Manufacturing audit with a score of 99%, Bluebird is well-positioned to continue its exponential growth in this increasingly competitive market. www.bluebirdbotanicals.com

