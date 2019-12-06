Bluebird Botanicals Becomes One Of The First CBD Companies To Earn B Corp™ Certification

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluebird Botanicals , a family-owned, industry-leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality hemp extracts, CBD oils and topicals, announces they have officially become a Certified B Corporation®. This certification means they meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose like other Certified B Corps™ including Patagonia , Dr. Bronner's, and Ben & Jerry's .

In order to become certified, companies must undergo a variety of assessments to demonstrate how its operations and business model positively impact its workers, community, environment, and customers. This includes everything from supply chain and input materials to charitable giving and employee benefits.

"We're elated. Our hearts are overflowing with gratitude to be accepted into this community of companies working toward a better future. We envision a world where our relationships with ourselves, each other, and all of Mother Earth are held in reverence," said Michael Harinen, Chief Brand Officer at Bluebird Botanicals.

"It's with great humility and honor that Bluebird takes another step toward that vision by wearing the B Corp badge," said Brandon Beatty, Bluebird Botanical's Founder and CEO. "We understand that we're a small but significant part of something so much bigger than us – that we're all connected. Our presence in this world requires responsibility. We take that responsibility seriously as we do our best every day to spread compassion and health."

B Corps™ are accelerating a global culture shift to redefine success in business and build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. Bluebird Botanicals believes that this new economy is purpose-driven and creates benefit for all stakeholders, not just shareholders.

Founded in 2012 by Brandon Beatty, Bluebird's vision has always been driven by the deepest respect for the hemp plant and the plethora of benefits it can provide to our global communities. Bluebird quickly became known as the company that cares and does things right. With an overarching focus on quality, they have grown into one of the largest hemp extract manufacturers and retailers in the world. After passing their current Good Manufacturing audit with a score of 99%, Bluebird is well-positioned to continue its exponential growth in this increasingly competitive market. www.bluebirdbotanicals.com

