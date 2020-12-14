Bluebird Botanicals Expands CBD Product Line

LOUISVILLE, Colo. , Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluebird Botanicals , a family-owned Certified B Corporation® and industry-leading manufacturer of high-quality CBD products, has expanded their product line with nine SKUs throughout 2020.

The new SKUs include:

CBD Gummies - Containing 15 mg of CBD and made with organic cane sugar and organic fruit concentrate, each gummy includes a potent serving of CBD without a strong hemp aftertaste.

Flavored CBD Oils - These delicious CBD oils feature full-spectrum hemp extract blended with organic MCT oil and natural Chocolate, Lemon Ginger, and Hibiscus Rose flavorings.

Organic CBD Oil - Bluebird's USDA Certified Organic Full-Spectrum CBD Oil has sustainably sourced U.S. hemp and 100% organic ingredients. The organic certification is regarded as the consumer's go-to badge when shopping for products that are guaranteed safe and free from pesticides based on USDA parameters.

Complete CBD Capsules - These softgels contain Bluebird's unique Complete CBD Oil Blend with 15 mg of CBD and CBDA plus steam-distilled terpenes.

Immune Support - This CBD oil features full-spectrum hemp extract and vitamin D3 to help support a healthy immune response.†

Uplift CBG + CBD Oil - This CBD oil showcases CBG isolate plus steam-distilled terpenes d-limonene and d-alpha-pinene for an uplifting experience and bright flavor.

"As one of the longest standing CBD companies in the marketplace, innovation has always been the name of the game for Bluebird," said CEO and founder Brandon Beatty. "We've made a name for ourselves by offering the highest quality CBD oils on the market at some of the most affordable prices. Now, our customers are looking for different options with taste, format, and other functional ingredients. We've combined our extensive market research with customer feedback to develop these innovative products and offer new solutions to address the modern consumer's wellness needs."

Bluebird's new CBD Gummies, Flavored CBD Oils, and Complete CBD Capsules deliver new formats for consumers to more easily enjoy Bluebird's premium full-spectrum hemp extracts. Likewise, Bluebird's launch of Immune Support† and Uplift CBG + CBD Oil highlights their innovation in the saturated CBD space by utilizing other hemp compounds and botanicals to support health and wellness.

About Bluebird Botanicals

Founded in 2012, Bluebird's vision has always been to exceed the highest standards of quality with its CBD products. With an overarching focus on transparency, they have grown into one of the largest hemp extract manufacturers and retailers in the world. With its current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) certification and self-affirmed GRAS status, Bluebird is well-positioned to continue its exponential growth in this increasingly competitive market. Founder CEO Brandon Beatty is widely recognized as a thought leader in the industry and was most recently named to Marijuana Venture's 40 Under 40. www.bluebirdbotanicals.com

