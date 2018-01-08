TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueBird Finance & Projects reports successful closing of a 165 million USD complex financing package for an EPC Turnkey construction project of an innovative hospital, including medical equipment supply, in Eastern Africa.

The main EPC Contractor is a large international construction company.

The hospital, the construction of which has recently commenced, shall be the most modern and professional in that country.

The financing was arranged based on several ECAs (Export Credit Agencies) and other unique commercial instruments, and involved several international lender banks.

BlueBird has structured the entire package and led the process until closing.

The borrower of the loan is a government entity.

This successful closing adds to several financing deals totaling 300 million USD, which BlueBird had closed during 2016.

BlueBird Finance & Projects, led by Nir Bareket and Ram Shalita with a team of experienced experts, specializes for more than 15 years in arranging complex financing packages for large infrastructure projects in developing countries. Among its clients are large international EPC companies and sponsors.

BlueBird is currently in the final stages of closing several additional projects in Africa in the water treatment and agriculture sectors, which total 140 million USD.

In addition, the concrete pipeline for other deals for 2018 amounts to 420 million USD, in the housing, roads and IT sectors.

For enquiries and additional information, please contact:



Customer Relations

Email: office@projectfinance.co.il

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluebird-closes-financing-of-a-165-million-usd-hospital-project-in-africa-300578892.html

SOURCE Bluebird Finance & Projects Ltd

