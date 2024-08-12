Bluebird Hardwater Launches First-Ever Flavors

Innovative Canned Spirits Company Expands its Product Offering to the West Coast

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluebird Hardwater, the industry disruptor and trailblazer behind the first-ever canned alcoholic water, has announced its latest innovation with the introduction of flavored varieties made with real juice. This launch marks a significant milestone for the brand, its first product extension since inception, and entrance to the West Coast with an expansion into Southern California.

"We're incredibly excited to introduce this new future of Bluebird Hardwater," said Will Blum, CEO and Co-Founder of Bluebird Hardwater. "This launch is a result of listening to our community and understanding their preferences through extensive research. Our goal is to offer canned alcoholic water that is a simple and clean drinking experience for any occasion."

Bluebird Hardwater is in a category of its own, breaking the mold in the crowded beverage industry with the first-ever canned alcoholic water. This innovative creation fills a massive gap, offering a cleaner, more refreshing drinking experience that's unlike anything else out there. Founded on the idea of a better way to drink, Bluebird Hardwater is committed to helping its customers live their best lives by emphasizing the easy-going and easy drinking experience that comes along with this new product. With Bluebird Hardwater, you can savor the moment, enjoy the taste and live your best life.

Imagine sipping on a crisp, clean drink that's as pure as it gets – no carbonation, no sweaters, no preservatives, no B.S., just pure enjoyment. At 88 calories per 12-ounce serving, the new Lime, Cranberry, and Pineapple flavors are made up of real fruit, and premium spirits with ultra-purified water at an ABV (alcohol by volume) of just 4.5%.

Introducing the new flavor options:

Vodka Water + Lime – Made with a clear, smooth vodka, purified water and a squeeze of lime juice, Vodka + Lime is a bright drink that highlights the clean taste of vodka without the usual bite.

– Made with a clear, smooth vodka, purified water and a squeeze of lime juice, Vodka + Lime is a bright drink that highlights the clean taste of vodka without the usual bite. Vodka Water + Cranberry – Made with a clear, smooth vodka, purified water and real fruit, Vodka + Cranberry offers a refreshing twist.

– Made with a clear, smooth vodka, purified water and real fruit, Vodka + Cranberry offers a refreshing twist. Tequila Water + Lime – Made with a premium Blanco tequila made from agave, purified water and a dash of lime juice, Tequila + Lime is a crisp drink that's smooth start-to-finish.

– Made with a premium Blanco tequila made from agave, purified water and a dash of lime juice, Tequila + Lime is a crisp drink that's smooth start-to-finish. Tequila Water + Pineapple – Made with a premium Blanco tequila made from agave, purified water and real fruit, Tequila + Pineapple offers an easy-to-enjoy tropical flavor experience.

In a strategic move to provide canned alcoholic water to more consumers, Bluebird Hardwater will expand to the West Coast, debuting in Southern California through Stone Distributing Company. The new flavor varieties will be available for purchase at local Ralphs and Total Wine locations. This expansion brings Bluebird Hardwater to four states: California, Florida, New York and Tennessee, with plans for nationwide distribution by the end of 2024.

"Ralphs and Total Wine are ideal retailers for our launch into the California market," added Blum. "We look forward to introducing Bluebird Hardwater to consumers in Southern California and share our passion for quality and clean drinking."

Available in convenient eight-packs, these new beverages can be purchased for $19.99 per variety pack at local retailers and $5.00 per can at local bars and restaurants (prices may vary by retailer). For more information and to stay updated on exclusive offers, visit www.bluebirdhardwater.com and follow @bluebirdhardwater on social media.

ABOUT BLUEBIRD HARDWATER: Bluebird Hardwater leads the beverage industry with its innovation and development of a canned alcoholic water, known as Hardwater: a fusion of purified water, real juice and premium spirits at an ABV (alcohol by volume) of 4.5%. Bluebird Hardwater prioritizes a light, clean, and high-quality beverage while ditching the carbonation, preservatives, sugars, and artificial sweeteners ingredients. Bluebird Hardwater is offered in four different flavor options including Vodka Water + Lime, Vodka Water + Cranberry, Tequila Water + Lime, Tequila Water + Pineapple. Products are available in select locations across California, Florida, New York, and Tennessee, and can be found through trusted partners like Ralphs, Total Wine, Bristol Farms, Erowohn, Mother's Market, Winn Dixie, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, Uber Eats, and Instacart. Bluebird Hardwater is based in Jacksonville Beach, Florida.

