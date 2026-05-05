BLUEBIRD KIDS HEALTH REACHES MILESTONE WITH TAMARAC OFFICE, AS DEMAND GROWS FOR VALUE-BASED PEDIATRIC CARE

Florida practice has served 1,000 patients since opening in September 2025; veteran healthcare operations leader joins to support South Florida expansion

TAMARAC, Fla., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluebird Kids Health, the pediatric primary care organization committed to delivering value-based care for every child, announced today that it has served over 1,000 patients at its Tamarac location since opening in September. Currently serving residents of Coral Springs, Tamarac, Sunrise, Plantation, Lauderhill, Margate, and more, the organization is also planning to open a second Broward County location in Coconut Creek this summer, and has named Erica Ward as Practice Administrator for its South Florida operations.

Reaching 1,000 patients in just over six months demonstrates the urgent need for accessible pediatric care in the region. The milestone reflects strong community demand for a more integrated, family-centered approach, particularly in areas that have historically been underserved by traditional healthcare systems.

Bluebird Kids Health currently operates six primary care locations throughout Florida across Palm Beach County, Broward County, and Jacksonville. As an NCQA-designated Patient-Centered Medical Home (a national quality designation held by fewer than 10% of primary care practices), Bluebird Kids provides the physical, mental, and social care children need to thrive. The practices are new, modern and thoughtfully designed, and are open extended evening hours designed around the realities of working families.

"Serving our first 1,000 patients in Broward County is a meaningful milestone, both for us and for the families who now have trusted, accessible medical care," said Chris Johnson, CEO and founder of Bluebird Kids Health. "It shows that when healthcare is designed around the needs of the community, families respond."

The Tamarac office is led by three distinguished, board-certified pediatricians, each a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics (FAAP): Dr. Shani A. Jones, MD, MPH, FAAP, a pediatrician who earned her BS in Neuroscience from the University of Miami, her MD from the University of Florida College of Medicine, and her Master of Public Health from Vanderbilt University. She completed her pediatric residency at Johns Hopkins Hospital, one of the nation's premier academic medical centers; Dr. Pilar Delgado, MD, FAAP, a native Spanish-speaking pediatrician who completed her residency at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami and brings a deep understanding of the cultural and linguistic needs of South Florida's diverse families; and Dr. Barbara Christakis, MD, FAAP, a highly-reviewed pediatrician who completed her residency at Massachusetts General Hospital for Children and brings specialized expertise in newborn care. Together, they bring exceptional clinical depth, cultural fluency, and a shared dedication to making every child and family feel seen, heard, and well cared for.

The practice is located at 7613 NW 57th Street, Tamarac, FL 33351, in Midway Plaza at the corner of Commercial Boulevard and University Drive, a central location at the meeting point of Tamarac and Sunrise, making it easily accessible to families across multiple communities. For the convenience of working families, the office remains open until 7:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, among the latest evening hours of any pediatric practice in Broward County. Existing patients can also call the Bluebird Kids Health Hotline after hours (24/7/365), with on-call clinicians available for support.

Supporting the South Florida expansion, Bluebird Kids has appointed Erica Ward as Practice Administrator, overseeing operations across its Broward and Palm Beach County locations. A native to Broward County, Ward brings more than a decade of healthcare operations leadership, including her most recent role as Regional Operations Director at IVX Health, where she led multi-site operations across infusion and primary care environments. Her expertise spans regulatory compliance, HEDIS quality performance, accreditation readiness, and building high-performing clinical teams. Ward will work closely with the physician and nursing leadership at each Bluebird Kids site to support the practice's continued growth and patient experience standards.

Roughly half of all children in the U.S. are enrolled in Medicaid, yet many struggle to secure timely appointments, often because providers don't accept Medicaid or have located their practices far from lower-income neighborhoods, creating what healthcare experts call "pediatric care deserts." Bluebird Kids is addressing this gap directly: every child who walks through its doors receives the same physicians, the same quality of care, and the same experience, regardless of whether they carry commercial insurance or Medicaid. The company achieves this through a modern, tech-enabled care delivery model and value-based contracting arrangements with both commercial and Medicaid payers, which simultaneously improve outcomes, reduce costs, and expand access.

Building on this early traction, Bluebird Kids Health is continuing to expand its footprint across Florida, with the Coconut Creek location expected to open in summer 2026 and additional sites planned to meet growing community demand.

About Bluebird Kids Health

Bluebird Kids Health is a value-based pediatric primary care practice on a mission to ensure every child can thrive, including vulnerable populations, whether they carry commercial insurance or Medicaid. Through high-quality clinical operations, a modern care footprint, and value-based contracting, Bluebird Kids delivers exceptional outcomes for patients while supporting the providers and communities it serves. The company currently operates six locations across Florida, with continued expansion underway.

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Ann Noder

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www.bluebirdkidshealth.com

SOURCE Bluebird Kids Health