Bluebird Network Adopts Data-Driven Sales Prospecting with Connected2Fiber's Market Explorer Capability

BOSTON, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected2Fiber, the Industry Cloud for Connectivity, announces today that Bluebird Network has signed an agreement to extend their use of The Connected World platform by signing up for the company's Market Explorer capability. Bluebird Network is an existing client and utilizing many of the platform's capabilities, including Building List Manager, which automates the process of developing a comprehensive building list and sending it to trusted partners.

Market Explorer will help Bluebird extend its data-driven approach to go-to-market activities by serving as an application that leverages Connected2Fiber's authoritative location insight to help more effectively prospect sales territories. The easy-to-use application enables users to dynamically define search parameters for a set of locations within any given market. The attributes displayed span data about the location itself, networks that service the building (or buildings close by), and tenants within the building.

"We are excited to extend our use of Connected2Fiber's platform to include its Market Explorer capability," says Bluebird President and CEO Michael Morey. "The Connected World has consistently proven its ability to help our organization compete more effectively through the use of its location-based data and applications. Now, with Market Explorer, we'll be able to use this same insight to more effectively find customers and grow our business."

"Bluebird Network has been a fantastic client since they first signed on and they've proven to be a market player that is constantly looking ahead," states Ben Edmond, CEO and Founder of Connected2Fiber. "In addition to providing high-quality, reliable connectivity services over their state-of-the-art fiber optic network, Bluebird is using data-driven insights to innovate around how they go-to-market. It's exciting to see our partners adopt approaches that will build a better business for themselves and for their customers."

About Connected2Fiber

Connected2Fiber is the Industry Cloud for Connectivity, providing authoritative, location-based insight & applications to network sellers, buyers, and users. The Connected World platform details and displays deep, trusted location-based insight and empowers users to leverage that insight to automate go-to-market processes around deal participation, account targeting, and product pricing. Visit Connected2Fiber on the web at www.connected2fiber.com or follow us on Twitter @connected2fiber.

About Bluebird Network

Bluebird Network, headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, was formed by integrating Bluebird Media, Missouri Network Alliance, and Illinois Network Alliance. In 2014, an underground data center was acquired and created Bluebird Underground, adding a data center facility to the Bluebird suite of services. Today, the network has over 6,500 fiber route miles of high-speed broadband and fiber-optic connections. The Bluebird fiber network also has over 135 Points of Presence (POP) sites spanning the Midwest, including the major cities of Chicago, St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield and Tulsa. To learn more, please visit www.bluebirdnetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

