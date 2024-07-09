Bluebonnet Fiber Announces Major Expansion to Bridge Digital Divide in Rural U.S

Bluebonnet Fiber is set to expand its operations, aiming to provide internet access to over 48,000 households and businesses across 53 rural and sub-urban areas in Texas.

SAN ANTONIO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluebonnet Fiber has announced a strategic expansion of its business plan as part of its mission to close the digital divide, starting in Texas. Texas, recognized as the second-largest economy and home to the largest rural population base in the country, will be the focus of this ambitious project. The initiative aims to provide affordable high-speed internet access services to over 48,000 unserved or underserved locations across 53 rural and suburban areas. The services will offer residents and business speeds up to 10Gig, enterprise speeds up to 100Gig and wholesale dark fiber.

Wyatt Ciomperlik, President of Operations at Bluebonnet Fiber, highlighted the considerable progress already made, "We have already partnered with the USDA to complete pre-construction activities such as system design and engineering, feasibility studies, and public surveys," he said. This partnership underscores Bluebonnet Fiber's commitment to using all available resources and ability to ensure the project's success.

The construction project, valued at approximately $165 million, is set to be completed over a four-year period. Bluebonnet Fiber is seeking partnerships with private investors to cover 25% of the capital expenditure. The project is expected to generate robust financial returns, with projected EBITDA exceeding $25 million annually in the first year after completion, and it is anticipated to continue growing consistently over the asset's projected 50-year service life.

Janice Ciomperlik, President of Finance at Bluebonnet Fiber, emphasized the company's confidence in the project's financial viability. "Given our unique business model, strong execution rigor, and expertise to serve the rural markets, the project will deliver strong value to our long-term partners," she said. This projection reflects the company's strategic planning and deep understanding of the rural market dynamics.

Bluebonnet Fiber is actively seeking partnerships with private investors to support this transformative project. For more information about the project or to explore partnership opportunities, interested parties can contact our team at [email protected], call us at 1 (855) 956-2583, or visit us at https://www.bluebonnetfiber.net/investors/.

About Bluebonnet Fiber

Bluebonnet Fiber is a pioneering company dedicated to bridging the digital divide in rural America. By providing affordable and reliable high-speed internet access, Bluebonnet Fiber aims to empower underserved communities, fostering economic growth and improving quality of life. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Bluebonnet Fiber continues to expand its footprint, delivering innovative technology solutions tailored to the unique needs of rural areas.

