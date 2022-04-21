BlueBox Systems Joins the Open Visibility Network -- Adds Real-time Air Cargo Shipment Tracking

Logistics professionals continue to demand more actionable insights to manage their customer's growing expectations actively. BlueBox Systems contributes critical data that provides more transparency in air freight and is a complimentary member to the OVN community of visibility providers. BlueBoxAir, a unique air cargo tracking platform, is based on more than 20 years of experience in the digitalization of logistics processes. Simple to integrate, it allows an unprecedented real-time overview of all necessary logistics data of air cargo. BlueBoxAir provides all the information you need to optimize your supply chains, whether you are a logistics or trading company.

"We are convinced that the digitization of the logistics industry will only gain momentum if innovators work together and offer customers the best technological combinations," said Martin Schulze, CEO of BlueBox Systems. The Open Visibility Network is a central component in this strategy, as it brings the best players to the table according to the same principles. We are proud to be part of this group with our solution BlueBoxAir."

"I could not be more thrilled to welcome BlueBox Systems to the Open Visibility Network. They are the leaders in real-time air cargo tracking data and add tremendous value to the visibility ecosystem," said Tive CEO and Founder Krenar Komoni . "Combining air cargo data and real-time location and condition data utilizing trackers, customers around the globe can get true real-time information on what is happening with their air shipments. We are excited for BlueBox Systems to join this powerful partnership of top visibility solutions providers to help make global supply chains more efficient."

This newest addition to the OVN combines BlueBox's air cargo tracking data with data from other industry leaders' data, including Tive , project44 , FourKites , Everstream Analytics , TransVoyant , MarineTraffic , ParkourSC , WeatherOptics and FarEye to deliver immediate next-gen value to global supply chains.

About Tive

Tive is a leading provider of real-time supply chain visibility insights that help logistics professionals actively manage their in-transit shipments' location and condition. With Tive, shippers and logistics service providers (LSP) eliminate preventable delays, damage, and shipment failures. Tive's solution provides data generated by its industry-leading trackers allowing clients to actively optimize their shipments, improve their customers' experience, and unlock supply chain insights in an actionable real-time manner. For more information, visit www.tive.com .

About BlueBox Systems

BlueBox Systems enables monitoring of airfreight in real time. What was previously a black box now becomes transparent. The individual stops of air freight while in transit to its destination can be tracked in real time. The shipper knows where the shipment is and can provide information about the estimated time of delivery at any time. Recipients can take care of further scheduling in advance, avoiding costly delays and damage.

