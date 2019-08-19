BlueCart Launches EasyList for Restaurants, Retailers, and Distributors

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueCart, Inc. today announced the launch of EasyList. This is the first of many products the company plans to release following its acquisition of BinWise.

EasyList is an easy-to-use directory of beverage distributors and their product catalogs powered by BinWise's industry-leading beverage information database.

BinWise EasyList Product Screenshot BinWise EasyList - Buy. Sell. Grow.

Restaurants and retailers can use EasyList to discover distributors and their products. Furthermore, they can compare prices and learn more about how other buyers have priced those products, to ensure they are getting the best price and maximizing their margins.

"BinWise is an integral part of my day to day, I rely on BinWise to help me manage our beverage program. To be able to search for products with EasyList powered by BinWise and link that to purchasing & inventory on a single platform will be an exciting next step for the industry," says Cedric Nicaise, Wine Director at Eleven Madison Park.

In the coming weeks, buyers will be able to place orders to distributors directly through the EasyList platform.

Distributors can use EasyList to digitize their catalogs and make their products discoverable by restaurants and retailers. Additionally, they can market themselves to thousands of qualified buyers and acquire new business.

EasyList is another step towards reinforcing BlueCart and BinWise as the only complete procurement and fulfillment solution for food and beverage buyers and suppliers.

BlueCart and BinWise serve over 80,000 restaurants and wholesale suppliers, and our customers have placed over $500,000,000 in orders through the two platforms. The two companies represent the largest technology provider for the hospitality industry.

About Binwise, Inc.

BinWise (a BlueCart company) is a complete online platform for procurement, management, and fulfillment of wine, beer, and liquor. Binwise is designed by sommeliers to help restaurateurs become more successful by streamlining the operational aspects of beverage management.

