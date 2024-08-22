BlueCart Launches Endless Aisle Marketplace, Expanding Business Opportunities for Vendors and Restaurants

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueCart, Inc . ("BlueCart"), the premier end-to-end wholesale order management platform, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovative feature: the Endless Aisle Marketplace. This revolutionary tool is set to transform the buying and selling experience for both vendors and restaurants, offering unprecedented growth opportunities and access to a broader selection of products.

BlueCart's Endless Aisle Marketplace is the largest wholesale marketplace in the food and beverage industry.

This exciting launch is further supported by a new fundraising round from existing investors, including BlueRun Ventures, Columbia Partners, and 1st Course Capital. The additional capital will be strategically utilized to accelerate the rollout of the Endless Aisle and other upcoming features, ensuring that BlueCart continues to lead in innovation and provide exceptional value to its growing network of vendors and restaurants.

Endless Aisle for Vendors: The Endless Aisle empowers vendors by significantly expanding their business reach and increasing sales opportunities. Vendors can now upload comprehensive product catalogs featuring high-quality images and detailed descriptions, greatly enhancing product visibility. The feature also includes Pricing Insights, helping vendors competitively price their products by categorizing them as Great Value, Good Value, or Fair Value.

Additionally, vendors can attract new customers with free delivery on first orders and customize their delivery zones by selecting specific states and cities, ensuring that products are only visible to buyers in those designated areas. This feature is exclusively available to BlueCart's network of 119,000 restaurants, ensuring a targeted and efficient market for vendors.

"By introducing the Endless Aisle Marketplace, we are giving vendors the tools they need to reach new heights. This feature is a game-changer for vendors looking to expand their market presence and increase their sales," said Konstantin Zvereff, CEO of BlueCart.

Experience BlueCart's cutting-edge wholesale order management features firsthand and sell products to 119,000+ restaurants.

Endless Aisle for Restaurants: The Endless Aisle significantly enhances the purchasing experience for restaurants by connecting them with an extensive network of suppliers. This provides access to a wider variety of high-quality products than typically available through individual suppliers. Restaurants can now browse and purchase items beyond their usual catalog, ensuring they can meet diverse and dynamic menu requirements.

BlueCart also provides restaurants with opportunities to earn 2% cash back on eligible purchases. Every order placed through BlueCart earns valuable cash back, redeemable for future purchases on BlueCart after just 120 days. By leveraging the Endless Aisle, restaurants can streamline their procurement process, sourcing all their needs in one place.

"Our Endless Aisle Marketplace feature opens up a world of possibilities for restaurants. It allows them to diversify their offerings and improve their menu flexibility, all while enjoying a more streamlined and efficient procurement process," added Zvereff.

Access 1,000s of products in BlueCart's marketplace.

About BlueCart: BlueCart is a next-generation B2B eCommerce and wholesale ordering platform that combines the power and flexibility of a multi-channel sales platform with payment processing and shipping management. Designed to streamline and modernize the sales process, BlueCart drives operational efficiencies and profitability for its users.

The company's platforms include BlueCart, the wholesale ordering management platform; BinWise, the beverage inventory management solution; Revolution Ordering, the off-premise, in-room dining, and group reservation system for hospitality establishments; and SproutQR, the QR code menu and wine list generator.

For more information, visit BlueCart .

