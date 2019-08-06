BlueCat Announces Executive Leadership Team Expansion

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueCat, the leader in Adaptive DNS™, today announced an expansion of its executive team. Andrew Wertkin has been appointed BlueCat's Chief Strategy Officer and David Penny has joined as Chief Technology Officer. Both appointments are effective August 1, 2019.

A frequent speaker and contributor to industry publications, Andrew is a widely recognized IT thought leader and visionary. In the role of Chief Strategy Officer, he will work closely with BlueCat's CEO and executive team to chart the company's course as it continues to build market share. Andrew will also continue to work with leading enterprises and technology partners as BlueCat creates more value for its current and prospective customers. Digital transformation initiatives like hybrid cloud create significant network complexity for enterprises. Andrew's role will be critical for growing awareness among technology leaders that DNS is key to thriving on it .

As CTO, David will oversee BlueCat's engineering teams as they build on the company's vision for a dynamic, open, scalable, secure, and automated DNS environment in every enterprise network. Prior to BlueCat, David was CTO at Ethoca where he was instrumental in improving the company's product architecture and delivery processes to enable better performance, productivity, and scalability. David brings more than 20 years of experience to BlueCat, having held positions at innovative software businesses like Algorithmics, Electronics Workbench, Ceryx, and IBM Risk Analytics. David holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science from the University of Toronto, where he was also a professor in the field of Software Engineering.

"We are delighted to welcome David Penny to our executive team," says BlueCat CEO Michael Harris. "He has been leading engineering organizations for the past two decades. His addition, along with the creation of a Chief Strategy Officer role, has better equipped BlueCat to accelerate the growing impact of Adaptive DNS™ in the world's largest, most complex hybrid cloud networks."

About BlueCat

BlueCat is the leader in Adaptive DNS™. The company's mission is to help the world's largest organizations thrive on network complexity, from the edge to the core. To do this, BlueCat re-imagined DNS. The result – Adaptive DNS™ – is a dynamic, open, secure, scalable, and automated resource that supports the most challenging digital transformation initiatives, like adoption of hybrid cloud and rapid application development. Learn more at www.bluecatnetworks.com.

