BlueCat Appoints Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Corporate and Business Development to Executive Team

"We are delighted to welcome two executives with Stephen and Gautam's depth of expertise," said BlueCat CEO, Michael Harris. "BlueCat has experienced tremendous growth over the last few years as enterprises have invested in digital transformation and bolstered their cyber security posture. I expect these two roles will add immeasurable value in helping BlueCat navigate this growth."

As CFO, Stephen will lead financial strategy and help BlueCat manage company growth as it diversifies its product portfolio and shifts from license to subscription-based revenue. A seasoned CFO with two decades of experience, Stephen brings an impressive track record of financial management to BlueCat, which includes mergers and acquisitions, investor relations, an IPO, equity financing, and more. Stephen was EVP and CFO at Marketwired for 8 years, which was sold to Nasdaq in 2016. Stephen also held CFO roles at Second Cup, where he led the company through an IPO, and Q4 Inc. He is a designated CPA, CA with the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto.

As BlueCat's VP of Corporate and Business Development, Gautam will help define the role of strategic partnerships and acquisition-related activity in the company's overall strategy. Silicon Valley-based Nadella comes to BlueCat from eBay Inc., where he spent more than 2 years as Director of Corporate and Business Development. He was previously Cisco's Director of Corporate Business Development, where he served for 10 years and led teams through numerous acquisitions, divestitures and investments. Notably, he helped drive Cisco's acquisition of Sourcefire, a leading provider of intelligent cyber security solutions, and led the sale of its Linksys division. Gautam holds Master of Science and Bachelor of Science degrees from Stanford University, and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

