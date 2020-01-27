BlueCat Appoints Senior Vice President of Global Sales

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueCat, the Adaptive DNS™ company, today announced that it has appointed Barry Saadatmand as Senior Vice President of Global Sales. Saadatmand brings with him approximately two decades of experience leading high-performance sales teams at growth-stage software companies including Ping Identity, Cast Iron Systems, Group 1 Software, and BigFix, Inc.

Saadatmand's appointment is effective January 27, 2020, following significant engineering investments in BlueCat's Adaptive DNS™ products.

Saadatmand will lead BlueCat's growing global sales team, working alongside the rest of BlueCat's executive leadership. Saadatmand comes to BlueCat from Ping Identity, a pioneer in Intelligent Identity solutions, where he spent 8 years leading the sales organization for Eastern North America. During this time, the company transformed from early stage startup, to private equity-owned, to undergoing a successful initial public offering (IPO) on the NYSE. Today the company is valued at approximately $2B. Based in Virginia, Saadatmand proudly holds a Bachelor's in Economics from James Madison University, where he remains active in the alumni and development communities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Barry to our team," says BlueCat CEO Michael Harris. "His experience leading and growing competitive sales teams is well matched for BlueCat's plans to accelerate adoption of Adaptive DNS in the coming years."

About BlueCat:

BlueCat is the Adaptive DNS™ company. The company's mission is to help the world's largest organizations thrive on network complexity, from the edge to the core. To do this, BlueCat re-imagined DNS. The result – Adaptive DNS™ – is a dynamic, open, secure, scalable, and automated resource that supports the most challenging digital transformation initiatives, like adoption of hybrid cloud and rapid application development. Learn more at www.bluecatnetworks.com.

